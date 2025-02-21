Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, February 21, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, February 21, 2025, with a high near 44 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a Cold Weather Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

There is also a High Fire Danger alert for the region this afternoon and early evening.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:50 am, 24 °F clear sky Humidity 60 % Pressure 1035 mb Wind 7 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:16 am Sunset Sunset: 6:27 pm

What you will read in this article

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 40.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Thursday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over 30 years.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 21, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 60 77 in 2018 32 in 1898 Min Temperature M 40 65 in 2018 10 in 1896 Avg Temperature M 50.0 71.0 in 2018 23.0 in 1896 Precipitation M 0.17 1.90 in 1932 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 2.0 in 1936 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1936 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 15 42 in 1896 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2018 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.8 57.4 66.0 in 1990 36.0 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 43.6 38.2 48.0 in 1927 22.6 in 1958 Avg Temperature 52.7 47.8 56.1 in 1990 29.3 in 1895 Total Precipitation 5.19 3.38 9.45 in 2020 0.30 in 1977 Total Snowfall T 0.3 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 254 363 745 in 1895 186 in 1990 Total CDD (base 65) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 54.9 55.4 63.0 in 2017 42.0 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 35.9 36.6 44.8 in 1950 22.1 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.4 46.0 53.9 in 1950 33.1 in 1977 Total Precipitation 8.22 7.97 18.80 in 1936 2.37 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.7 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1737 1980 3327 in 1977 1313 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-20

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-20

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-20

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-20

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-20

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”