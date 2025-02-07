Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Friday, February 7, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, February 7, 2025, with a high near 71 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for central Georgia due to possible patchy morning fog on Friday.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:09 am, 60 °F overcast clouds Humidity 94 % Pressure 1019 mb Wind 7 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:30 am Sunset Sunset: 6:14 pm

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers before 10 a.m, then a chance of showers after 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday

Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 7, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 80 in 2019 31 in 1907 Min Temperature M 37 62 in 2019 7 in 1895 Avg Temperature M 46.9 71.0 in 2019 19.0 in 1895 Precipitation M 0.15 2.45 in 1903 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 0.8 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1968 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 18 46 in 1895 0 in 2019 CDD (base 65) M 0 6 in 2019 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.8 55.9 71.8 in 2025 35.6 in 1996 Avg Min Temperature 50.2 36.8 52.3 in 1957 12.7 in 1917 Avg Temperature 61.0 46.3 61.3 in 1927 25.7 in 1917 Total Precipitation T 1.10 5.66 in 1936 0.00 in 2000 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 1.7 in 1980 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 1936 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 25 131 274 in 1917 25 in 2025 Total CDD (base 65) 3 0 6 in 2019 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 53.9 54.4 64.8 in 1950 39.8 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 34.1 35.8 46.4 in 1950 20.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 44.0 45.1 55.6 in 1950 30.1 in 1977 Total Precipitation 3.03 5.69 16.48 in 1936 1.61 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.5 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1508 1748 2996 in 1977 1194 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 3 0 10 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”