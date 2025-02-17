Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, February 17, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, February 17, 2025, with a high near 47 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 28 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:29 am, 29 °F overcast clouds Humidity 70 % Pressure 1025 mb Wind 10 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:20 am Sunset Sunset: 6:24 pm

What you will read in this article

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 47. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Wednesday

Showers, mainly before 1 p.m. High near 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 17, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 59 77 in 2018 22 in 1958 Min Temperature M 39 60 in 1891 5 in 1958 Avg Temperature M 49.0 67.5 in 1891 13.5 in 1958 Precipitation M 0.17 1.75 in 1879 0.00 in 2017 Snowfall M 0.0 0.2 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1969 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 16 51 in 1958 0 in 1976 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1891 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 65.4 56.9 67.8 in 1990 33.2 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 47.1 37.7 50.9 in 1927 20.5 in 1895 Avg Temperature 56.2 47.3 58.7 in 1927 26.9 in 1895 Total Precipitation 5.09 2.71 8.73 in 1881 0.03 in 1938 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 148 301 644 in 1895 106 in 1927 Total CDD (base 65) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.5 55.0 63.2 in 1950 42.0 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 36.5 36.4 45.7 in 1950 21.5 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.0 45.7 54.4 in 1950 32.2 in 1977 Total Precipitation 8.12 7.30 18.29 in 1936 1.89 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.6 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1631 1918 3241 in 1977 1294 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-16

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-16

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-16

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-16

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-16

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”