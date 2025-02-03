Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Monday, February 3, 2025

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 3, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, February 3, 2025, with a high near 69 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog across portions of Central Georgia that will burn off by mid-morning.

Current Conditions
Marietta, US
8:31 am, Feb 3, 2025
temperature icon 39°F
clear sky
Humidity 93 %
Pressure 1023 mb
Wind 0 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:33 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:10 pm
Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 47. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 73. West wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 3, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5676 in 202026 in 1996
Min TemperatureM3762 in 19902 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM46.268.5 in 199015.0 in 1917
PrecipitationM0.163.10 in 19200.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.10.4 in 19960.0 in 2024
Snow DepthMT in 19610 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1950 in 19170 in 1990
CDD (base 65)M04 in 19900 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.055.672.3 in 198935.0 in 1996
Avg Min Temperature44.036.456.7 in 19888.7 in 1917
Avg Temperature55.546.063.3 in 188722.8 in 1917
Total Precipitation0.000.483.81 in 19360.00 in 2025
Total Snowfall0.00.10.4 in 19960.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)1857126 in 19175 in 1887
Total CDD (base 65)004 in 19900 in 2025
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature51.554.164.7 in 195038.7 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature31.835.746.9 in 195020.1 in 1977
Avg Temperature41.644.955.8 in 195029.6 in 1977
Total Precipitation3.035.0715.86 in 18830.88 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.58.4 in 19360.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)150116742876 in 19771139 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)0010 in 19320 in 2025

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-02
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-02
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-02
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-02
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-02

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

