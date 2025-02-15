Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 15, 2025, with a high near 53 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to rivers that will remain in flood stage through the day. Please continue to adhere to all active flood warnings until the waters recede.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 9:24 am, 42 °F mist Humidity 94 % Pressure 1025 mb Wind 9 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 2 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:22 am Sunset Sunset: 6:22 pm

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers likely, mainly before noon. Patchy fog before 1 p.m, then patchy fog after 2 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 53. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tonight

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 a.m. Patchy fog before 2 a.m. Temperature rising to around 58 by 4 a.m. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 a.m, then showers likely between 9 a.m and 1 p.m. High near 61. West wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Washington’s Birthday

Sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Wednesday

Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 42.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 15, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 58 80 in 1989 28 in 1905 Min Temperature M 39 60 in 1911 13 in 1943 Avg Temperature M 48.5 69.0 in 1989 21.5 in 1905 Precipitation M 0.17 1.84 in 1909 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 2.7 in 1958 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1958 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 16 43 in 1905 0 in 2018 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 1989 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.4 56.7 68.3 in 1990 32.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 48.1 37.5 50.6 in 1927 20.3 in 1917 Avg Temperature 57.3 47.1 58.0 in 1927 26.7 in 1895 Total Precipitation 4.13 2.37 8.73 in 1881 0.03 in 1938 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.2 4.0 in 1934 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1934 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 116 269 571 in 1895 103 in 1927 Total CDD (base 65) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.4 54.9 63.7 in 1950 42.1 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 36.3 36.2 46.3 in 1950 21.6 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.9 45.6 55.0 in 1950 32.3 in 1977 Total Precipitation 7.16 6.96 17.77 in 1936 1.89 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.6 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1599 1886 3173 in 1977 1264 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 0 12 in 2025 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-14

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-14

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-14

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”