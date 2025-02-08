Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2025

TOPICS:
Cobb weather February 8: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 8, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 8, 2025, with a high near 74 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
8:40 am, Feb 8, 2025
temperature icon 60°F
mist
Humidity 95 %
Pressure 1020 mb
Wind 5 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 75%
Visibility Visibility: 5 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:29 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:15 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Learn how to read and understand a weather report in the news by following this link

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday

Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

Showers. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 8, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5779 in 195714 in 1895
Min TemperatureM3862 in 19370 in 1895
Avg TemperatureM47.167.5 in 19377.0 in 1895
PrecipitationM0.152.98 in 18810.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.00.1 in 19680.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM1 in 19680 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1858 in 18950 in 1957
CDD (base 65)M03 in 19370 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature72.656.072.6 in 202536.4 in 1905
Avg Min Temperature51.936.952.6 in 195716.0 in 1917
Avg Temperature62.246.462.2 in 202527.9 in 1917
Total Precipitation0.061.255.75 in 19360.00 in 2000
Total Snowfall0.00.11.7 in 19800.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)25149295 in 191725 in 2025
Total CDD (base 65)808 in 20250 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature54.554.464.6 in 195040.1 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature34.835.946.4 in 195020.2 in 1977
Avg Temperature44.745.155.5 in 195030.2 in 1977
Total Precipitation3.095.8416.57 in 19361.61 in 1941
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.58.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)150817663029 in 19771197 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)8010 in 19370 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-07
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-07
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-07
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-06
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.