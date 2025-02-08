Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Saturday, February 8, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, February 8, 2025, with a high near 74 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 56 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 8:40 am, 60 °F mist Humidity 95 % Pressure 1020 mb Wind 5 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 75% Visibility Visibility: 5 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:29 am Sunset Sunset: 6:15 pm

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A slight chance of showers before 10 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight

Showers likely, mainly after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday

Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers. Low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Wednesday

Showers. High near 64. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 8, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 57 79 in 1957 14 in 1895 Min Temperature M 38 62 in 1937 0 in 1895 Avg Temperature M 47.1 67.5 in 1937 7.0 in 1895 Precipitation M 0.15 2.98 in 1881 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 0.1 in 1968 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1968 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 18 58 in 1895 0 in 1957 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1937 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 72.6 56.0 72.6 in 2025 36.4 in 1905 Avg Min Temperature 51.9 36.9 52.6 in 1957 16.0 in 1917 Avg Temperature 62.2 46.4 62.2 in 2025 27.9 in 1917 Total Precipitation 0.06 1.25 5.75 in 1936 0.00 in 2000 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 1.7 in 1980 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 1936 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 25 149 295 in 1917 25 in 2025 Total CDD (base 65) 8 0 8 in 2025 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 54.5 54.4 64.6 in 1950 40.1 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 34.8 35.9 46.4 in 1950 20.2 in 1977 Avg Temperature 44.7 45.1 55.5 in 1950 30.2 in 1977 Total Precipitation 3.09 5.84 16.57 in 1936 1.61 in 1941 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.5 8.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1508 1766 3029 in 1977 1197 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 8 0 10 in 1937 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-07

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-07

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-07

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”