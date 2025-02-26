Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, with a high near 74 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a high fire danger condition this afternoon into the evening for north and central Georgia due to low relative humidities from noon to 7 p.m.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 11:47 am, 67 °F clear sky Humidity 31 % Pressure 1017 mb Wind 1 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 4 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:10 am Sunset Sunset: 6:32 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 26, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 61 80 in 1996 36 in 1920 Min Temperature M 41 63 in 1944 14 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 51.2 69.5 in 1944 29.5 in 1920 Precipitation M 0.16 2.72 in 1899 0.00 in 2024 Snowfall M 0.0 3.9 in 1952 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – 1 in 1952 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 14 35 in 1937 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 5 in 1944 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.4 58.0 66.7 in 2017 39.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 41.5 38.7 49.0 in 2018 25.3 in 1895 Avg Temperature 51.4 48.3 57.4 in 2018 32.6 in 1895 Total Precipitation 5.19 4.22 12.68 in 1961 0.33 in 1978 Total Snowfall T 0.4 4.4 in 1979 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1979 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 345 435 836 in 1895 220 in 2018 Total CDD (base 65) 12 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 55.3 55.8 63.7 in 2017 43.4 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 35.7 37.0 44.8 in 2023 23.6 in 1977 Avg Temperature 45.5 46.4 53.9 in 2017 34.7 in 1940 Total Precipitation 8.22 8.81 19.04 in 1883 3.04 in 1938 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.8 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1828 2052 3379 in 1977 1338 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 1 27 in 2018 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-25

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-25

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-25

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-25

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”