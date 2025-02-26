Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2025

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 26, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, with a high near 74 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to a high fire danger condition this afternoon into the evening for north and central Georgia due to low relative humidities from noon to 7 p.m.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
11:47 am, Feb 26, 2025
temperature icon 67°F
clear sky
Humidity 31 %
Pressure 1017 mb
Wind 1 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 4 mph
Clouds Clouds: 0%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:10 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:32 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday

Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 26, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM6180 in 199636 in 1920
Min TemperatureM4163 in 194414 in 1967
Avg TemperatureM51.269.5 in 194429.5 in 1920
PrecipitationM0.162.72 in 18990.00 in 2024
SnowfallM0.03.9 in 19520.0 in 2024
Snow DepthM1 in 19520 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1435 in 19370 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M05 in 19440 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature61.458.066.7 in 201739.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature41.538.749.0 in 201825.3 in 1895
Avg Temperature51.448.357.4 in 201832.6 in 1895
Total Precipitation5.194.2212.68 in 19610.33 in 1978
Total SnowfallT0.44.4 in 19790.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth04 in 19790 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)345435836 in 1895220 in 2018
Total CDD (base 65)12127 in 20180 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature55.355.863.7 in 201743.4 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature35.737.044.8 in 202323.6 in 1977
Avg Temperature45.546.453.9 in 201734.7 in 1940
Total Precipitation8.228.8119.04 in 18833.04 in 1938
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.810.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)182820523379 in 19771338 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)12127 in 20180 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-25
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-25
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-25
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-25
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-25

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 26, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.