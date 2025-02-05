Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, with a high near 68 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 54 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:48 am, 51 °F mist Humidity 100 % Pressure 1021 mb Wind 9 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 40% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:31 am Sunset Sunset: 6:12 pm

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m and 4 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Patchy fog before 2 a.m, then patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2025-01-01 54 37 45.5 0.4 0 2025-01-02 52 30 41 -4 0 2025-01-03 56 36 46 1.1 0 2025-01-04 48 31 39.5 -5.3 0 2025-01-05 53 33 43 -1.7 0 2025-01-06 60 30 45 0.3 0.44 2025-01-07 42 28 35 -9.6 0 2025-01-08 40 24 32 -12.6 0 2025-01-09 44 22 33 -11.5 0 2025-01-10 35 30 32.5 -12 1.05 2025-01-11 34 28 31 -13.5 0 2025-01-12 45 24 34.5 -10 0 2025-01-13 56 37 46.5 2 0.01 2025-01-14 51 30 40.5 -4 0 2025-01-15 52 34 43 -1.5 0 2025-01-16 58 33 45.5 1 0 2025-01-17 60 34 47 2.5 0 2025-01-18 60 43 51.5 7 0.7 2025-01-19 55 28 41.5 -3.1 0 2025-01-20 32 18 25 -19.6 0 2025-01-21 30 20 25 -19.7 0.07 2025-01-22 36 14 25 -19.7 0 2025-01-23 41 25 33 -11.8 0 2025-01-24 51 25 38 -6.9 0 2025-01-25 52 26 39 -6 0 2025-01-26 56 31 43.5 -1.6 T 2025-01-27 50 41 45.5 0.3 0.36 2025-01-28 59 33 46 0.7 0 2025-01-29 69 41 55 9.6 0 2025-01-30 70 44 57 11.4 T 2025-01-31 63 51 57 11.3 0.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 5, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 56 76 in 1957 21 in 1917 Min Temperature M 37 61 in 2020 5 in 1917 Avg Temperature M 46.5 65.0 in 1927 13.0 in 1917 Precipitation M 0.16 2.05 in 1985 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 1.0 in 1984 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1985 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 18 52 in 1917 0 in 2019 CDD (base 65) M 0 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 71.3 55.7 72.2 in 1957 30.8 in 1996 Avg Min Temperature 47.0 36.6 52.2 in 1957 8.4 in 1917 Avg Temperature 59.1 46.2 62.2 in 1957 22.3 in 1917 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.80 4.65 in 1936 0.00 in 2025 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 1.0 in 1984 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 3 in 1936 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 24 94 213 in 1917 18 in 1957 Total CDD (base 65) 2 0 5 in 1957 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 52.8 54.2 64.5 in 1950 39.0 in 1940 Avg Min Temperature 32.8 35.7 46.5 in 1950 20.4 in 1977 Avg Temperature 42.8 45.0 55.5 in 1950 30.1 in 1977 Total Precipitation 3.03 5.39 15.91 in 1883 1.13 in 1927 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.5 8.4 in 1936 0.0 in 2020 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1507 1711 2928 in 1977 1174 in 1932 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2 0 10 in 1932 0 in 2021

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-04

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-04

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-04

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-04

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”