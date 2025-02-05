Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2025

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling February 5, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, with a high near 68 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 54 degrees.

loader-image
Current Conditions
Marietta, US
7:48 am, Feb 5, 2025
temperature icon 51°F
mist
Humidity 100 %
Pressure 1021 mb
Wind 9 mph
Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph
Clouds Clouds: 40%
Visibility Visibility: 6 mi
Sunrise Sunrise: 7:31 am
Sunset Sunset: 6:12 pm
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
To learn how to interpret the terms used in weather forecasts, follow this link

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

To read an article about interpreting a weather news report, with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 p.m and 4 a.m, then a slight chance of showers after 4 a.m. Patchy fog before 2 a.m, then patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a chance of showers after 10 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Monday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Monday Night

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with January 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from NormPrecipitation
2025-01-01543745.50.40
2025-01-02523041-40
2025-01-035636461.10
2025-01-04483139.5-5.30
2025-01-05533343-1.70
2025-01-066030450.30.44
2025-01-07422835-9.60
2025-01-08402432-12.60
2025-01-09442233-11.50
2025-01-10353032.5-121.05
2025-01-11342831-13.50
2025-01-12452434.5-100
2025-01-13563746.520.01
2025-01-14513040.5-40
2025-01-15523443-1.50
2025-01-16583345.510
2025-01-176034472.50
2025-01-18604351.570.7
2025-01-19552841.5-3.10
2025-01-20321825-19.60
2025-01-21302025-19.70.07
2025-01-22361425-19.70
2025-01-23412533-11.80
2025-01-24512538-6.90
2025-01-25522639-60
2025-01-26563143.5-1.6T
2025-01-27504145.50.30.36
2025-01-285933460.70
2025-01-296941559.60
2025-01-3070445711.4T
2025-01-3163515711.30.4

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for February 5, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5676 in 195721 in 1917
Min TemperatureM3761 in 20205 in 1917
Avg TemperatureM46.565.0 in 192713.0 in 1917
PrecipitationM0.162.05 in 19850.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.01.0 in 19840.0 in 2024
Snow DepthMT in 19850 in 2024
HDD (base 65)M1852 in 19170 in 2019
CDD (base 65)M00 in 20240 in 2024
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature71.355.772.2 in 195730.8 in 1996
Avg Min Temperature47.036.652.2 in 19578.4 in 1917
Avg Temperature59.146.262.2 in 195722.3 in 1917
Total Precipitation0.000.804.65 in 19360.00 in 2025
Total Snowfall0.00.11.0 in 19840.0 in 2025
Max Snow Depth03 in 19360 in 2025
Total HDD (base 65)2494213 in 191718 in 1957
Total CDD (base 65)205 in 19570 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature52.854.264.5 in 195039.0 in 1940
Avg Min Temperature32.835.746.5 in 195020.4 in 1977
Avg Temperature42.845.055.5 in 195030.1 in 1977
Total Precipitation3.035.3915.91 in 18831.13 in 1927
Total Snowfall (since July 1)3.21.58.4 in 19360.0 in 2020
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)28 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)150717112928 in 19771174 in 1932
Total CDD (since Jan 1)2010 in 19320 in 2021

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-04
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-02-04
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-02-04
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-04
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-02-04

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Be the first to comment on "Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Wednesday, February 5, 2025"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.