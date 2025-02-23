Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 14 to February 20

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

STARBUCKS #454 – INSIDE KROGER

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 300A MARIETTA, GA 30062-0811

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16404C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS

2765 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19872C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

TACO BELL #16821

4370 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3877

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

COLDSTONE CREAMERY #20730

2850 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 420 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5725

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003213

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

ROSA’S PIZZA

3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3065

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003868

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

WENDY’S OF WADE GREEN

4065 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004385

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

CAVA

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 157 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005152

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

OVERLOOK CAFE

2859 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 490 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5792

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005742

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

CAFE RIVKAH

2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005792

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

4194 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006247

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

WINGSTOP

4715 S ATLANTA RD STE 303 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006289

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

DUCK DONUTS

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 7 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006304

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

LENNY’S ASIAN CAFE

2839 OVERLOOK PKWY STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5769

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006319

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

PAPA JOHN’S

1720 MARS HILL RD STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006401

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

HAVANA HAVEN LOUNGE

4093 MARIETTA ST SW STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2762

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006454

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

SNAK ‘N SNEAUX

1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2123 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006580

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

!!GRAND CHAMPION BBQ

6255 RIVERVIEW RD SE STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-3034

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006622

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

FLUFFY FLUFFY

4400 ROSWELL RD STE 146 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006722

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

MCDONALDS

1195 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-5286

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006755

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

!!VITAL VYBZ JUICE BAR

1400 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 104 MABLETON, GA 30126-2947

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006855

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025

ZAXBY’S

591 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001373

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

CHEF ADVANTAGE

975 COBB PLACE BLVD STE 305 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001160

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

US CAFE

4499 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9261

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-21055

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

280 COBB PKWY S STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003308

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

JG CHICKEN & SEAFOOD

737 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3389

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003612

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

TAQUERIA LA VILLA II

2851 N COBB PKWY STE 206 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003775

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

SUBWAY #35117

603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003941

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

PANDA EXPRESS

3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4704

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004075

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

BRICKMONT WEST COBB ASSISTED LIVING

2782 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004139

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

RAY’S DONUTS

4805 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004357

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

QUEEN TEA

3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 770 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005055

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

HIGH ALTITUDE CAFE

1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1A-2 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3126

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005137

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

ZAXBY’S

3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005432

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

PANERA BREAD

964 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4530

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005472

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

AUGGIE’S LUCKY TACOS – MOBILE

1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005589

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

AUGGIE’S STREET TACOS – BASE

1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005590

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

WESTFIELD TAVERN

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 138 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005617

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

KALE ME CRAZY – EAST COBB

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1620 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8146

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005631

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

WINGSTOP

1680 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 180 AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006291

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

ROUND TRIP BREWING COMPANY

4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1600 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8133

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006315

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

AGAVERO CANTINA

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 219 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006341

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

!!WING IT WITH JOY

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 126 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006385

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

!!NORTHSTAR SQUARE

3250 QUICK WATER LNDG NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4225

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006625

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025

FOOD AVENUE EXPRESS @ TARGET T-0981

740 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17638

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3098

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-17284C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

PARKWAY CAFE

1850 PARKWAY PL STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24176

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

POBLANOS MEXICAN GRILL

3344 COBB PKWY NW STE 600 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8348

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-26183C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

ARBY’S #5777

4288 BELLS FERRY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

CAPOZZI’S

2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-10427C

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

4090 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4781

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1496

3255 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-5661

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #791

3635 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2856

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

CHUY’S

585 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4920

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001276

Last Inspection Score: 84

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

WENDY’S OF DUE WEST

3315 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004388

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

876 NYAM MINZ

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004833

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY

1131 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005131

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – MAIN KITCHEN

1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005381

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – TOWER KITCHEN

1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005557

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

SUBWAY

2909 AUSTELL RD SW STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005709

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

RACHEL’S SOUTHERN CUISINE CATERING

3875 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE D POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2760

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006094

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

876 NYAM MINZ – BASE

1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE UNIT 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006489

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD

3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006491

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

KNUCKIES HOAGIES

1133 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 170 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1599

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006709

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

TACOS LA VILLA

3315 S COBB DR STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006769

Last Inspection Score: 79

Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025

HOKI JAPANESE RESTAURANT

3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 114 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000292

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

CAFE DU JOUR

3350 RIVERWOOD PKWY STE GL 30 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000260

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA

2421 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2076

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-3011

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

MARTIN’S RESTAURANT

2005 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4523

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-6791

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

TACO BELL #4740

5161 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7151

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4909

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

HOUSE OF LU 2

89 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1648

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4815

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

REVEILLE CAFE

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2568

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003359

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

MCALISTER’S DELI

3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004728

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

MOXIE BURGER

1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005140

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD

4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005770

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

EGGS UP GRILL

1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 227-229 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005775

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

WHATABURGER

840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 50 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4998

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006084

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

MCDONALDS

2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006887

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025

DAIRY QUEEN

1641 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3774

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4062

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

SUBWAY #27101

1435 HIGHLAND RIDGE RD SE SPC B SMYRNA, GA 30082-4872

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002275

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

PATTY WAGON THE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001821

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

MCDONALD’S #2947

4819 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4335

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-425C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1563

1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7625

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

VARNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

4761 GAYDON RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2549

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

GARRISON MILL SCHOOL

4111 WESLEY CHAPEL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1019

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-216C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

2400 ROCKY MOUNTAIN RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30066-2132

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-365C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-476C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

COACH GEO. E. FORD COMMUNITY CENTER RECEPTION HALL

4181 ATLANTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-8396

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

MARISCOS LAS ISLITAS

821 CONCORD RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-4278

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000352

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

STARBUCKS 63850 @ GALLERIA PARK

200 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5918

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004557

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

PATTY WAGON THE – BASE

4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004670

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

CAVA

2935 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5900

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004838

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

LAZY LABRADOR COFFEE HOUSE

2886 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005057

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

ESCO MARIETTA

2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 80 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005819

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

H TOWN WINGS

3655 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2026

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006140

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025

WINGS & BBQ