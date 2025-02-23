Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from February 14 to February 20

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
STARBUCKS #454 – INSIDE KROGER
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 300A MARIETTA, GA 30062-0811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16404C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
DUNKIN DONUTS / BASKIN ROBBINS
- 2765 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19872C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
TACO BELL #16821
- 4370 WADE GREEN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3877
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
COLDSTONE CREAMERY #20730
- 2850 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 420 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5725
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003213
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
ROSA’S PIZZA
- 3605 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3065
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003868
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
WENDY’S OF WADE GREEN
- 4065 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-1278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004385
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
CAVA
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 157 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005152
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
OVERLOOK CAFE
- 2859 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 490 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5792
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005742
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
CAFE RIVKAH
- 2100 ROSWELL RD STE 2104 MARIETTA, GA 30062-0872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005792
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
- 4194 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006247
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
WINGSTOP
- 4715 S ATLANTA RD STE 303 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006289
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
DUCK DONUTS
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 7 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006304
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
LENNY’S ASIAN CAFE
- 2839 OVERLOOK PKWY STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5769
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006319
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
PAPA JOHN’S
- 1720 MARS HILL RD STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006401
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
HAVANA HAVEN LOUNGE
- 4093 MARIETTA ST SW STE C POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2762
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006454
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
SNAK ‘N SNEAUX
- 1812 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 2123 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4385
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006580
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
!!GRAND CHAMPION BBQ
- 6255 RIVERVIEW RD SE STE 100 MABLETON, GA 30126-3034
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006622
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
FLUFFY FLUFFY
- 4400 ROSWELL RD STE 146 MARIETTA, GA 30062-6483
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006722
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
MCDONALDS
- 1195 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30064-5286
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006755
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
!!VITAL VYBZ JUICE BAR
- 1400 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 104 MABLETON, GA 30126-2947
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006855
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-20-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 591 S MARIETTA PKWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30060-2247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001373
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
CHEF ADVANTAGE
- 975 COBB PLACE BLVD STE 305 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001160
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
US CAFE
- 4499 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-9261
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21055
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 280 COBB PKWY S STE 30 MARIETTA, GA 30060-6530
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003308
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
JG CHICKEN & SEAFOOD
- 737 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3389
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003612
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
TAQUERIA LA VILLA II
- 2851 N COBB PKWY STE 206 KENNESAW, GA 30152-2717
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003775
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
SUBWAY #35117
- 603 S MARIETTA PKWY SE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-2737
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003941
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
PANDA EXPRESS
- 3460 SANDY PLAINS RD STE 210 MARIETTA, GA 30066-4704
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004075
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
BRICKMONT WEST COBB ASSISTED LIVING
- 2782 DALLAS HWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30064
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004139
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
RAY’S DONUTS
- 4805 CANTON RD STE 400 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3251
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004357
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
QUEEN TEA
- 3625 DALLAS HWY SW STE 770 MARIETTA, GA 30064-5905
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005055
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
HIGH ALTITUDE CAFE
- 1 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 1A-2 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3126
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005137
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 3160 ACWORTH FOREST DR NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4217
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005432
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
PANERA BREAD
- 964 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4530
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005472
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
AUGGIE’S LUCKY TACOS – MOBILE
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005589
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
AUGGIE’S STREET TACOS – BASE
- 1951 CANTON RD STE 340 MARIETTA, GA 30066-6356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005590
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
WESTFIELD TAVERN
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 138 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005617
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
KALE ME CRAZY – EAST COBB
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1620 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8146
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005631
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
WINGSTOP
- 1680 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 180 AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006291
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
ROUND TRIP BREWING COMPANY
- 4475 ROSWELL RD STE 1600 MARIETTA, GA 30062-8133
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006315
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
AGAVERO CANTINA
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 219 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006341
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
!!WING IT WITH JOY
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 126 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006385
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
!!NORTHSTAR SQUARE
- 3250 QUICK WATER LNDG NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4225
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006625
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2025
FOOD AVENUE EXPRESS @ TARGET T-0981
- 740 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17638
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S SUBS
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3098
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-17284C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
PARKWAY CAFE
- 1850 PARKWAY PL STE 120 MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24176
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
POBLANOS MEXICAN GRILL
- 3344 COBB PKWY NW STE 600 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8348
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-26183C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
ARBY’S #5777
- 4288 BELLS FERRY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3023
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
CAPOZZI’S
- 2960 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-10427C
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 4090 POWDER SPRINGS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4781
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1496
- 3255 FLORENCE RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-5661
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #791
- 3635 AUSTELL RD SW MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2856
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
CHUY’S
- 585 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4920
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001276
- Last Inspection Score: 84
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
WENDY’S OF DUE WEST
- 3315 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8325
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004388
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
876 NYAM MINZ
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE STE 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004833
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
MAPLE STREET BISCUIT COMPANY
- 1131 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4535
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005131
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – MAIN KITCHEN
- 1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005381
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
COBB COUNTY ADULT DETENTION CENTER – TOWER KITCHEN
- 1825 COUNTY SERVICES PKWY SW MARIETTA, GA 30008-4013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005557
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
SUBWAY
- 2909 AUSTELL RD SW STE 114 MARIETTA, GA 30008-6853
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005709
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
RACHEL’S SOUTHERN CUISINE CATERING
- 3875 POWDER SPRINGS RD STE D POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127-2760
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006094
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
876 NYAM MINZ – BASE
- 1475 TERRELL MILL RD SE UNIT 106 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6049
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006489
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
ATL WINGS & SEAFOOD
- 3315 S COBB DR SE STE 1000 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006491
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
KNUCKIES HOAGIES
- 1133 EAST-WEST CONNECTOR STE 170 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1599
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006709
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
TACOS LA VILLA
- 3315 S COBB DR STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-4184
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006769
- Last Inspection Score: 79
- Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2025
HOKI JAPANESE RESTAURANT
- 3300 COBB PKWY SE STE 114 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8002
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000292
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
CAFE DU JOUR
- 3350 RIVERWOOD PKWY STE GL 30 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000260
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
MELLOW MUSHROOM PIZZA
- 2421 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-2076
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3011
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
MARTIN’S RESTAURANT
- 2005 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4523
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-6791
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
TACO BELL #4740
- 5161 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7151
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4909
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
HOUSE OF LU 2
- 89 CHEROKEE ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1648
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4815
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
REVEILLE CAFE
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 600 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2568
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003359
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
MCALISTER’S DELI
- 3330 COBB PKWY NW STE 200 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8788
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004728
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
MOXIE BURGER
- 1600 KENNESAW DUE WEST RD NW STE 104 KENNESAW, GA 30152-4303
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005140
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
CELEBRATION VILLAGE ACWORTH – FOOD
- 4460 CELEBRATION BLVD ACWORTH, GA 30101-1105
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005770
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
EGGS UP GRILL
- 1355 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 227-229 AUSTELL, GA 30106-1351
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005775
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
WHATABURGER
- 840 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 50 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4998
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006084
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
MCDONALDS
- 2700 WINDY HILL RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8610
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006887
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2025
DAIRY QUEEN
- 1641 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3774
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4062
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
SUBWAY #27101
- 1435 HIGHLAND RIDGE RD SE SPC B SMYRNA, GA 30082-4872
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002275
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
PATTY WAGON THE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001821
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
MCDONALD’S #2947
- 4819 LOWER ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-4335
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-425C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1563
- 1395 HIGHLANDS RIDGE RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7625
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
VARNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 4761 GAYDON RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2549
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
GARRISON MILL SCHOOL
- 4111 WESLEY CHAPEL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-1019
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-216C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
ROCKY MOUNTAIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 2400 ROCKY MOUNTAIN RD NE MARIETTA, GA 30066-2132
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-365C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
MOUNT BETHEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1210 JOHNSON FERRY RD MARIETTA, GA 30068-2719
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-476C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
COACH GEO. E. FORD COMMUNITY CENTER RECEPTION HALL
- 4181 ATLANTA ST POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-8396
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
MARISCOS LAS ISLITAS
- 821 CONCORD RD SE STE A SMYRNA, GA 30080-4278
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000352
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
STARBUCKS 63850 @ GALLERIA PARK
- 200 GALLERIA PKWY SE STE 240 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5918
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004557
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
PATTY WAGON THE – BASE
- 4796 CANTON RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30066-1029
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004670
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
CAVA
- 2935 COBB PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-5900
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004838
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
LAZY LABRADOR COFFEE HOUSE
- 2886 CHEROKEE ST NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-2800
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005057
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
ESCO MARIETTA
- 2495 EAST WEST CONNECTOR STE 80 AUSTELL, GA 30106-6816
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005819
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
H TOWN WINGS
- 3655 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 4 KENNESAW, GA 30144-2026
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006140
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
WINGS & BBQ
- 2331 COBB PKWY SMYRNA, GA 30080-2702
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006620
- Last Inspection Score: 55
- Last Inspection Date: 02-14-2025
