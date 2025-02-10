By Mark Woolsey
Early voting in the special primary for Cobb County Commission districts 2 and 4 was smooth but slow.
Figures from the Cobb County Board of Elections and Registration website showed 3,333 votes cast during the Feb. 1-7 advance voting period, with the overwhelming majority of them-some 99. 2 percent-coming as a result of in-person, not mail voting.
The elections office says that 2,907 Democratic ballots were cast, with 400 Republican ballots tallied, for a total of 3,307 votes cast in person.
Eight candidates are vying for their parties’ nominations in the districts in the primary vote scheduled for Tuesday. A judge declared the seats vacant following a long-running battle over whether the state legislature’s commission district map or a county “home rule” map would take precedence. The special election was judicially mandated.
If a runoff becomes necessary after the vote on Tuesday, that vote will take place March 11. The general election vote is set for April 29.
Be the first to comment on "Light turnout in Cobb BOC districts 2 and 4 special elections advance voting"