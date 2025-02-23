Mableton City Council agendas for Feb. 26 meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, February 26 at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. There will be a work session at 5:15 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 6:30.

We’ve included the agendas below, but to download and read the complete agenda packet with supporting documents, follow this link.

Editors note: CivicClerk is a good system, but it doesn’t provide much guidance. See the screenshot of a past meeting announcement below, and note the little down arrow with the line under it in the lower right-hand corner. Selecting it gives you the option of the agenda (text or PDF) or the entire agenda packet with supporting materials (also in text or PDF).

Here is a screenshot of what you will see when you select the arrow:

City Council Work Session Agenda

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: February 26, 2025, at 5:15 PM

Elected Officials:

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Agenda Items and Discussion Pre-Regular Meeting Agenda Review Announcements Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Notice: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk is located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Date & Time: February 26, 2025, at 6:30 PM

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations / Acknowledgements / Proclamations Proclamation – Recognizing Arbor Day 2025 Appointments Public Comments (2 minutes per speaker, max 30 minutes) Anyone wishing to make a public comment should complete and submit the public comment card to the City Clerk prior to the start of the meeting. Consent Agenda Unfinished Business New Business Consideration and Approval of a Resolution Adopting an Official City Tree – Sustainability, Waste & Beautification Director Emily Groth

Consideration and Approval for Mayor to finalize and execute a Plan Review and Engineering Services Agreement in substantial form with Croy within the parameters of the approved Spending Plan – City Manager Bill Tanks

Consideration and Approval of Subscription and Agreement with Cloudpermit for Permitting, Licensing, Inspections, and Code Enforcement Services – First Year $28,000 – City Manager Bill Tanks

Consideration and Approval for Mayor to execute in substantial form an agreement with Mcci for Laserfiche Cloud document/records management and content services platform – First Year – $26,000 – City Clerk Susan Hiott

First Read – An Ordinance Creating Chapter 11, Environment and Natural Resources, Article 1, Soil Erosion, Sedimentation, and Pollution Control – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby

Consideration and Approval for Mayor to finalize and execute a Readiness Assessment and Consulting Proposal in substantial form with MetricONE in amount not to exceed the parameters of the approved Spending Plan – City Manager Bill Tanks Other Business / Discussion Review and Discussion of a Resolution Updating the Zoning and Permitting Fee Schedule and for Other Lawful Purposes – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby

Consideration and Approval of Resolution Placing a Moratorium on Acceptance of Zoning Applications and Requests until March 13, 2025 – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby City Manager’s Announcements / Comments City Attorney / City Clerk / Staff Announcements / Comments Mayor and Council Announcements / Comments Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

