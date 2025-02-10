Mableton City Council to hear presentation on search for Finance Director at tonight’s work session

The Mableton City Council work session will be held this evening, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. Work sessions are not live-streamed.

The city council will hear a presentation by Rausch Advisory Services, a consulting firm the city engaged in managing a recruitment drive for the city’s Finance Director.

According to the description in the agenda packet:

The City of Mableton has met difficulties in recruiting a Finance Director, as evidenced by two

unsuccessful attempts, which underscore the competitive nature of the market for this vital role.

The city manager foresees similar difficulties in recruiting an IT Director and therefore intends to

engage professional recruitment services. At the fall planning conference, the recruitment plan

for the Finance Director and IT Director was presented. These positions were identified as

critical for the city’s transition into active status and operational readiness.

Rausch Advisory Services, a foundational partner with the city, has a proven record of

delivering valuable services to the city as our internal auditing agency. The city manager is

confident they will bring expertise and a broader candidate pool to the hiring process. By

leveraging their services, the city manager aims to secure highly qualified candidates who can

drive financial stability and technological advancement, essential components of the city’s

growth and efficiency.

The council will also hear presentations on building status, code enforcement, the Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification Department, and community development.

To download the complete agenda packet for tonight’s meeting, follow this link.

Agenda for meeting

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Riverside EpiCenter

135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

February 10, 2025 at 6:30 PM

City Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION AGENDA

CALL TO ORDER ROLL CALL INVOCATION PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AGENDA ITEMS AND DISCUSSION Rausch Advisory Services Presentation – Recruiting Services – Mike Harrington FY2025 Q2 Budget Report – City Manager Bill Tanks 6116 Operations Building Status Report – City Manager Bill Tanks, Program Manager Chad Kastner, and Special Projects Manager Xavier Ross Code Enforcement Department Update – Code Enforcement Director Alejandro Ferrell Sustainability, Waste, and Beautification Department Update – Sustainability, Waste & Beautification Director Emily Groth Community Development Update – Director Juliana Njoku PRE REGULAR MEETING AGENDA REVIEW Review of February 12, 2025, Regular Meeting Agenda ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION (IF NEEDED) FOR LITIGATION (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A)), REAL ESTATE (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)), PERSONNEL (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(2)), AND MISC. EXEMPTIONS (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(4)&(5)) ADJOURNMENT

