Mableton Development Authority chair to be appointed at Wed. Feb 12 city council meeting

The Mableton City Council will meet this Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168. There is no pre-meeting work session for this meeting.

Among other agenda items an appointment will be made for chair of the Mableton Development Authority.

As of this posting on Tuesday morning, the full agenda packet with supporting materials was not available on the city website. If it is posted there, we will edit this article with a link to it.

CITY OF MABLETON, GEORGIA

Location: Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA 30168

Date & Time: February 12, 2025, at 6:30 PM

Elected Officials

The Honorable Michael Owens, Mayor

The Honorable Ron Davis, District 1 Councilmember

The Honorable Dami Oladapo, District 2 Councilmember

The Honorable Keisha Jeffcoat, Mayor Pro Tem/District 3 Councilmember

The Honorable Patricia Auch, District 4 Councilmember

The Honorable TJ Ferguson, District 5 Councilmember

The Honorable Debora Herndon, District 6 Councilmember

City Council Regular Meeting Agenda

Call to Order Roll Call Invocation Pledge of Allegiance Approval of Agenda Public Hearings Presentations/Acknowledgements/Proclamations Appointments Resolution for Appointment of Mableton Development Authority Chair Public Comments – 2 minutes per speaker, max 30 minutes total Consent Agenda Approval of January 28, 2025 Special Called Meeting Minutes Approval of January 22, 2025 Work Session Minutes Approval of January 22, 2025 Regular Meeting Minutes Unfinished Business New Business Second Read – Ordinance Creating Article 2, Elections Under Chapter 2, Administration – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Second Read – Ordinance Creating Chapter 9, Fire Protection and Prevention – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of Resolution Updating the Classification and Pay Plan – City Manager Bill Tanks Consideration and Approval of Facilities Maintenance Contract with Keystone Management for City Buildings – Xavier Ross, Special Projects Manager Consideration and Approval of a Resolution for Government Representatives to Request Speaking Opportunities – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Consideration and Approval of Audit Engagement Letter with Rushton for 2024 Audit – City Manager Bill Tanks First Read: Ordinance Updating the Zoning Fee Schedule – City Attorney Emilia Walker-Ashby Other Business/Discussion City Manager’s Announcements/Comments City Attorney/City Clerk/Staff Announcements/Comments Mayor and Council Announcements/Comments Executive Session (if needed) for: Litigation (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3(B)(1)(A))

Real Estate (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(1))

Personnel (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(2))

Misc. Exemptions (O.C.G.A. 50-14-3 (B)(4)&(5)) Adjournment

Accessibility Information: Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language may contact the City Clerk at (404) 927-9502 or susan.hiott@mableton.gov at least three days prior to the meeting. The clerk can be located at the City of Mableton Offices, Riverside EpiCenter, 135 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, Georgia 30168 during regular office hours.