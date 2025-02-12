News Brief: Orrin Scott Hamilton turns in resignation as Austell Chief of Police

PHOTO: Police Chief Scott Hamilton at the State of the Police address in January of 2023 .. Larry Johnson/Cobb County Courier

Orrin Scott Hamilton, the first Black Chief of Police in Austell, GA’s history, has submitted his resignation.

Hamilton was appointed police chief in August of 2022 after retiring from the Cobb County Police Department with 27 years of service.

The Courier received confirmation of the resignation from the Austell Police Department’s communications officer this morning, and will update this story as more information becomes available.