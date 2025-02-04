Rep. McBath launches art competition for high school students in the Sixth District

U.S. Representative Lucy McBath has launched her 2025 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.
The high schools within her congressional district in Cobb County are Campbell, McEachern, Osborne, Pebblebrook, and South Cobb.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, April 21st, 2025.
“It is my honor to launch my 7th Annual Congressional Art Competition,” said Rep. McBath in the news release. “It is so crucial that we continue to foster a love of the arts in our students, and I love showing off the talent of young people in our community! Best of luck to every competing student—I cannot wait to see what you create!”
Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives hosts a nationwide high school arts competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of students across the nation. Winning artwork from Rep. McBath’s district (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) will be eligible for display in the U.S. Capitol or Rep. McBath’s Washington and Atlanta offices.
According to the news release
One submission will be accepted per student, and all artwork must be delivered to the competing students’ art teacher on or prior to the April 21st deadline. A completed release form must accompany each student’s artwork, and all students must also complete a digital entry form on or prior to the April 21st deadline. The required release form, the digital entry form, and more guidelines for the competition can be found at mcbath.house.gov/art-competition.
The United States House of Representative website gives the following overview of how the contest works nationwide:
Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district. Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.
Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries. Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.
Be the first to comment on "Rep. McBath launches art competition for high school students in the Sixth District"