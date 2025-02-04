Rep. McBath launches art competition for high school students in the Sixth District

U.S. Representative Lucy McBath has launched her 2025 Congressional Art Competition for high school students in Georgia’s Sixth Congressional District.

The high schools within her congressional district in Cobb County are Campbell, McEachern, Osborne, Pebblebrook, and South Cobb.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, April 21st, 2025.

“It is my honor to launch my 7th Annual Congressional Art Competition,” said Rep. McBath in the news release. “It is so crucial that we continue to foster a love of the arts in our students, and I love showing off the talent of young people in our community! Best of luck to every competing student—I cannot wait to see what you create!”

Each spring, the U.S. House of Representatives hosts a nationwide high school arts competition. The Congressional Art Competition is an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of students across the nation. Winning artwork from Rep. McBath’s district (1st, 2nd, and 3rd place) will be eligible for display in the U.S. Capitol or Rep. McBath’s Washington and Atlanta offices.

