Sweetwater Mission adds training for nursing services

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos about Sweetwater Mission’s Transformation Center:

Sweetwater Mission has expanded their offices to add a Transformation Center which will address important issues for their clients. The most recent addition to the Transformation Center is a H.E.R.O. Institute which provides training for nursing services.

Kasandra Hamilton speaks

The first course to complete to move into further nursing training is the Phlebotomy Course which teaches nursing students to effectively draw blood. The H.E.R.O. Institute offers a hybrid course that combines on-line training with in-person training.

Proud H.E.R.O. Institute Executive Director, Victoria Randle MSN, NP-C provided an in-depth explanation of the courses. Victoria introduced Instructor Courtney Jackson hand out the diplomas to the graduates and describe their accomplishments while working in the H.E.R.O. Courses. Kasandra Hamilton with Wellstar also offered words of encouragement to the new graduates. Other community leaders from HOPE Family Resource Center, Haven Of Help and Lions Club were present to celebrate the graduation.

Victoria was nice enough to give us a tour of the offices. They are accepting patients with PPO insurance. Other payment arrangements are available. It was a great way to conclude the terrific graduation ceremony.