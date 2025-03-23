Acworth police make arrest in apparent child kidnapping

By Mark Woolsey
Acworth Police have arrested a suspect in an apparent child kidnapping case.
Police say on March 18, they were called to a Walmart store at 3105 Cobb Parkway. Police say a mother told them a man came up and asked a question about Tylenol, then tried to pull her juvenile child away from her. The mother was able to break away with the child, who was not hurt, and the suspect fled.
After reviewing surveillance cameras and talking with witnesses, police arrested a 56-year-old Kennesaw resident on Friday. Authorities say he’s been charged with felony kidnapping, along with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery. The suspect is being held at the Cobb County Jail with no bond.
Acworth authorities say Cobb County police assisted in identifying the suspect.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Acworth Police at 770-924-1232.
About the City of Acworth
Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.
It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.
Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.
The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.
|Population
|Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|22,379
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)
|NA
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)
|22,464
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)
|NA
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|-0.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|22,440
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|20,425
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|4.8%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|25.4%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|12.3%
|Female persons, percent
|53.9%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|58.2%
|Black alone, percent (a)(a)
|20.4%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent (a)(a)
|2.7%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|9.4%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)
|16.9%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|53.9%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2019-2023
|1,194
|Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-2023
|17.7%
|Housing
|Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-2023
|61.2%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023
|$309,800
|Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023
|$1,680
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023
|$584
|Median gross rent, 2019-2023
|$1,569
|Building Permits, 2023
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2019-2023
|8,327
|Persons per household, 2019-2023
|2.68
|Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-2023
|87.8%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-2023
|27.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2019-2023
|96.0%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-2023
|89.2%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|90.6%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-2023
|32.9%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-2023
|8.0%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|19.2%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|72.8%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|66.3%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|142,623
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|148,990
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|53,970
|Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)
|714,112
|Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c)
|$32,022
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-2023
|30.7
|Income & Poverty
|Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$80,703
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023
|$38,353
|Persons in poverty, percent
|8.3%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2022
|X
|Total employment, 2022
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2022
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2022
|526
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|304
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|S
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|69
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|318
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|18
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022
|367
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|2,488.4
|Population per square mile, 2010
|2,477.6
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|9.02
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|8.24
Be the first to comment on "Acworth police make arrest in apparent child kidnapping"