Acworth police make arrest in apparent child kidnapping

TOPICS:
An Acworth police car in a parking lotAcworth police car (Photo: Cobb County Courier/Larry Felton Johnson licensed CC BY 4.0)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson March 23, 2025

By Mark Woolsey

Acworth Police have arrested a suspect in an apparent child kidnapping case.

Police say on March 18, they were called to a Walmart store at 3105 Cobb Parkway. Police say a mother told them a man came up and asked a question about Tylenol,  then tried to pull her juvenile child away from her. The mother was able to break away with the child, who was not hurt, and the suspect fled.

After reviewing surveillance cameras and talking with witnesses, police arrested a 56-year-old Kennesaw resident on Friday. Authorities say he’s been charged with felony kidnapping, along with misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor battery. The suspect is being held at the Cobb County Jail with no bond.

Acworth authorities say Cobb County police assisted in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Acworth Police at 770-924-1232.

About the City of Acworth

Acworth started as a railroad depot for the Western & Atlantic Railroad. An engineer for the W&A, Joseph Gregg, named the depot for his hometown of Acworth, New Hampshire.

It is the fifth largest city by population after Mableton, Marietta, Smyrna, and Kennesaw.

Acworth was incorporated as a city in 1860.

The following quick facts about Acworth were taken from the U.S. Census Bureau website.

Population
Population estimates, July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population estimates, July 1, 2023, (V2023)22,379
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2024)NA
Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2023)22,464
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2024, (V2024)NA
Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2023, (V2023)-0.4%
Population, Census, April 1, 202022,440
Population, Census, April 1, 201020,425
Age and Sex
Persons under 5 years, percent4.8%
Persons under 18 years, percent25.4%
Persons 65 years and over, percent12.3%
Female persons, percent53.9%
Race and Hispanic Origin
White alone, percent58.2%
Black alone, percent (a)(a)20.4%
American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a)(a)0.0%
Asian alone, percent (a)(a)2.7%
Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a)(a)0.0%
Two or More Races, percent9.4%
Hispanic or Latino, percent (b)(b)16.9%
White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent53.9%
Population Characteristics
Veterans, 2019-20231,194
Foreign-born persons, percent, 2019-202317.7%
Housing
Housing Units, July 1, 2023, (V2023)X
Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2019-202361.2%
Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2019-2023$309,800
Median selected monthly owner costs – with a mortgage, 2019-2023$1,680
Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortage, 2019-2023$584
Median gross rent, 2019-2023$1,569
Building Permits, 2023X
Families & Living Arrangements
Households, 2019-20238,327
Persons per household, 2019-20232.68
Living in the same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+ , 2019-202387.8%
Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2019-202327.7%
Computer and Internet Use
Households with a computer, percent, 2019-202396.0%
Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2019-202389.2%
Education
High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202390.6%
Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2019-202332.9%
Health
With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2019-20238.0%
Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent19.2%
Economy
In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202372.8%
In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2019-202366.3%
Total accommodation and food services sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)142,623
Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)148,990
Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2022 ($1,000)(c)53,970
Total retail sales, 2022 ($1,000)(c)714,112
Total retail sales per capita, 2022(c)$32,022
Transportation
Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2019-202330.7
Income & Poverty
Median households income (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$80,703
Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2023 dollars), 2019-2023$38,353
Persons in poverty, percent8.3%
Businesses
Total employer establishments, 2022X
Total employment, 2022X
Total annual payroll, 2022 ($1,000)X
Total employment, percent change, 2021-2022X
Total nonemployer establishments, 2022X
All employer firms, Reference year 2022526
Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022304
Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022S
Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 202269
Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022318
Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 202218
Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2022367
Geography
Population per square mile, 20202,488.4
Population per square mile, 20102,477.6
Land area in square miles, 20209.02
Land area in square miles, 20108.24

