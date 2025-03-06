Cobb climate almanac & weather forecast for Thursday, March 6, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, March 6, 2025, with a high near 52 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for Cobb County and other parts of the region .

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:22 am, 35 °F overcast clouds Humidity 71 % Pressure 1013 mb Wind 12 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 22 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:00 am Sunset Sunset: 6:38 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight

Areas of frost after 2 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday

Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 65. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night

Clear, with a low around 39.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 75.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with February 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Avg Departure from norm Precipitation 2025-02-01 65 44 54.5 8.7 0 2025-02-02 69 44 56.5 10.5 0 2025-02-03 74 44 59 12.8 0 2025-02-04 77 56 66.5 20.2 0 2025-02-05 74 53 63.5 17 T 2025-02-06 72 60 66 19.3 0 2025-02-07 77 62 69.5 22.6 0.06 2025-02-08 75 62 68.5 21.4 T 2025-02-09 73 57 65 17.7 0.1 2025-02-10 60 47 53.5 6 0 2025-02-11 52 40 46 -1.7 0.33 2025-02-12 43 39 41 -6.9 2.58 2025-02-13 61 37 49 0.9 1.06 2025-02-14 58 29 43.5 -4.8 0 2025-02-15 52 42 47 -1.5 0.08 2025-02-16 64 37 50.5 1.7 0.88 2025-02-17 50 30 40 -9 0 2025-02-18 58 31 44.5 -4.7 0 2025-02-19 46 34 40 -9.5 0.1 2025-02-20 35 23 29 -20.7 T 2025-02-21 48 19 33.5 -16.5 0 2025-02-22 53 29 41 -9.2 0 2025-02-23 55 31 43 -7.4 0 2025-02-24 69 42 55.5 4.8 0 2025-02-25 75 45 60 9.1 0 2025-02-26 79 47 63 11.8 0 2025-02-27 76 52 64 12.6 0 2025-02-28 73 45 59 7.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for March 6, allowing comparisons to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 63 80 in 2022 31 in 1901 Min Temperature M 43 60 in 1918 17 in 1960 Avg Temperature M 53.2 69.0 in 2022 24.0 in 1901 Precipitation M 0.17 2.36 in 2024 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 2015 0.0 in 2024 Snow Depth M – T in 1966 0 in 2024 HDD (base 65) M 12 41 in 1901 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 0 4 in 2022 0 in 2024 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 66.6 62.5 77.0 in 2022 34.7 in 1960 Avg Min Temperature 40.6 42.7 56.8 in 2004 21.3 in 1960 Avg Temperature 53.6 52.6 65.8 in 1955 28.0 in 1960 Total Precipitation 1.05 1.00 4.85 in 1971 0.00 in 2022 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 4.2 in 2009 0.0 in 2025 Max Snow Depth 0 – 4 in 1942 0 in 2025 Total HDD (base 65) 56 76 220 in 1960 5 in 2004 Total CDD (base 65) 0 2 16 in 1997 0 in 2025 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 57.2 56.6 64.2 in 2023 45.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 36.6 37.7 46.2 in 2023 25.3 in 1977 Avg Temperature 46.9 47.1 55.2 in 2023 36.5 in 1977 Total Precipitation 9.27 10.14 22.62 in 2020 3.34 in 1986 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 3.2 1.9 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 2 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1893 2156 3520 in 1977 1413 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 12 3 35 in 2023 0 in 2020

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-05

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2025-03-05

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2025-03-05

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-05

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2025-03-05

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”