Cobb County & City of Kennesaw to cohost job fair

Cobb County announced in a news release that the county, along with the City of Kennesaw, will host a Countywide Job Fair on Tuesday, April 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta.

According to the news release:

This event provides a unique opportunity for job seekers from across metro Atlanta to make meaningful connections with employers and discover why Cobb County is truly “Where Talent Meets Opportunity.” Several organizations have already confirmed their participation, including representatives from Smyrna, Acworth, Town Center CID, Powder Springs, Marietta, Austell, and Mableton.

“Cobb County is a thriving hub of opportunity, and this job fair is designed to connect talented individuals with businesses looking to grow their workforce,” said Jim Harner, Cobb’s chief human resources officer. “We encourage job seekers to come prepared to network and explore a wide range of career paths available throughout the county.”

The county lists the following things potential job-seekers can expect.

On-the-spot interviews and hiring opportunities

Networking with industry professionals

Insights into career growth and development

This event is free, and all job seekers, whatever their background or what type of employment they are seeking, are encouraged to attend. For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/human-resources/news/cobb-county-host-countywide-job-fair-april-15.