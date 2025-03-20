Construction starting on Kennesaw State’s newest residence hall

[This article by Paul Floeckher with photo by Matt Yung, first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission.]

Kennesaw State University will make room for approximately 460 more students interested in living on campus with the addition of The Summit II residence hall, which was celebrated during a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday.

The nearly 97,000-square-foot residence hall is being built on the south end of the Kennesaw campus adjacent to The Summit I student housing, which opened in 2022. The Summit II, which will include housing for 460 students, will consist primarily of double-bedroom suites for first-year students and will feature study spaces and community areas, including an outdoor space connecting the Summit I and Summit II buildings.

The new residence hall, scheduled to open in Fall 2026, will help meet the needs of Kennesaw State’s growing enrollment. The addition of The Summit II will bring KSU’s total number of residential communities to 11, with a total capacity of more than 6,300 beds across the Kennesaw and Marietta campuses.

“Summit II is an exciting example of our mission and strategic plan in action,” KSU President Kathy S. Schwaig said. “With group study spaces, enhanced safety features, and a premier living-learning environment, Summit II exemplifies our commitment to student success.”

Special guests at the groundbreaking ceremony included Kennesaw State University Foundation Trustees, representatives from the University System of Georgia, members of the KSU President’s Community Advisory Board, and Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell. Following Schwaig’s remarks, Board of Trustees Chair Teddy Parrish and Kennesaw State student Dallas Lee spoke about the significance of the project.

“This is a time of transformation and growth in which I am tremendously proud to take part,” said Parrish, a 1995 Kennesaw State graduate. “I can assure you, when I was at KSU as a student, we did not have any housing like this. Students will benefit from spaces that build community for years to come.”

Lee, a senior majoring in media and entertainment, can attest to Kennesaw State having modernized residence halls where students feel welcomed and supported. Lee is in his third year living in The Summit I while working for KSU Housing and Residence Life, first as a resident assistant and now as a community assistant.

“I am proud to stand here today and discuss why an underclassman community like The Summit is so unique and impactful for student life, and how excited I am to see a new phase of this home come to life,” Lee said. “This place is a steppingstone into adulthood, and we want to make sure our students recognize that and take advantage of what KSU has to offer.”

Adding another personal touch to the project, four people with ties to Kennesaw State will be involved in the construction of The Summit II. The staffs of the consulting firms partnering with KSU include three Owl alumni – Jean Heo (civil engineering ’22), Ryan Horgan (architecture ’15) and Stephen Prather (civil engineering ’15) – as well as current construction management student and intern A.J. Clanton.

“I love working in construction because it allows me to see the tangible results of my hard work,” said Clanton, who received his internship through a Kennesaw State job fair. “KSU has equipped me with the skills and knowledge to not only earn an internship but also excel in the field.”

– Story by Paul Floeckher

Photos by Matt Yung