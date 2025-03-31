Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 21 to March 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

HUNGRY AF

2517 SPRING RD SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006598

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2025

!!L & L HAWAIIAN BBQ

2762 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3658

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006786

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2025

COOK OUT RESTAURANT

745 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001466

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

ZAXBY’S

5230 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3967

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-12372

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

VARNER’S STATION

725 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2624

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-19025C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF ACWORTH #5265

3366 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-16046C

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

1345 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2798

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL

54 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3623

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005078

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

MARCO’S PIZZA

1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4865

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005255

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

!!BISCUITS AND MORE

3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006905

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

!!PRUITT PLACE – KENNESAW

5235 STILESBORO RD N KENNESAW, GA 30152

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006921

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025

CAFE AT PHAR VININGS

4300 PACES FERRY RD STE 244 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000516

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

KING KONG WINGS MABLETON

1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4652

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

CAMP’S KITCHEN AND BAR

255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002727

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

EL SALVADOR BAKERY

172 WINDY HILL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22122

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT

2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2572

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4272

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

KENNESAW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

3155 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2721

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

McCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL

4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-13701

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

TEA STATION

1200 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 132 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005159

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

JOHNNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA

3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6410

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005535

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

HOBNOB VININGS

4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005954

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

MING’S ASIAN KITCHEN

4665 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006859

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

!!BOM BRASIL

570 COBB PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30060

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006902

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025

LUIS’ CAFE ATLANTA

833 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1135

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001942

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

BOJANGLES #1264

1183 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8956

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002745

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200

3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20610

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

OLDE TOWNE TAVERN & GRILLE

2500 COBB PKWY NW STE B-7 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3495

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4299

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

IHOP #484

1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-2701

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-1467C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

LASSITER HIGH SCHOOL

2601 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-306C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

PALMER MIDDLE SCHOOL

690 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-7250

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

CHALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

325 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4716

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

VARENITA OF WEST COBB

1979 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4520

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004915

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

DOS BROS FRESH MEXICAN GRILL

125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004949

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

MAMI TACO

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005167

Last Inspection Score: 65

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

DEL TACO

1935 COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006652

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

!!A1 WINGS

1690 POWDERS SPRINGS RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006811

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

!!MEET BOWL

3878 AUSTELL RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006957

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD

3741 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106-6824

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22351

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025

GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (SCHOOL)

5790 POWDER SPRINGS DALLAS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-22065

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025

DOC’S FOOD & SPIRITS

2621 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3006

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-24212

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #614

1811 WILLIAMS DR MARIETTA, GA 30066-7018

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-894C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025

WELLSTAR KENNESTONE HOSPITAL CAFETERIA

677 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1101

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-279C

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025

TEXAS ROADHOUSE #162

2475 BARRETT CREEK PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30066-4992

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-11015C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025

McEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA

2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-20973C

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025

JUICY CRAB