Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 21 to March 27

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
HUNGRY AF
- 2517 SPRING RD SE STE 106 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006598
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2025
!!L & L HAWAIIAN BBQ
- 2762 ATLANTA RD SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-3658
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006786
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-27-2025
COOK OUT RESTAURANT
- 745 CHASTAIN RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-3000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001466
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 5230 STILESBORO RD NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-3967
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12372
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
VARNER’S STATION
- 725 CONCORD RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30082-2624
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19025C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
LONGHORN STEAKHOUSE OF ACWORTH #5265
- 3366 COBB PKWY NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-8304
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16046C
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
FORD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 1345 MARS HILL RD ACWORTH, GA 30101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2798
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL
- 54 COBB PKWY N MARIETTA, GA 30062-3623
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005078
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
MARCO’S PIZZA
- 1750 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 290 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4865
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005255
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
!!BISCUITS AND MORE
- 3162 JOHNSON FERRY RD STE 140 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006905
- Last Inspection Score: 93
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
!!PRUITT PLACE – KENNESAW
- 5235 STILESBORO RD N KENNESAW, GA 30152
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006921
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-26-2025
CAFE AT PHAR VININGS
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD STE 244 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000516
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
KING KONG WINGS MABLETON
- 1153 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SW MABLETON, GA 30126-3107
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4652
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
CAMP’S KITCHEN AND BAR
- 255 VILLAGE PKWY NE STE 310 MARIETTA, GA 30067-4165
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002727
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
EL SALVADOR BAKERY
- 172 WINDY HILL RD STE 1 MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22122
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
LA PARRILLA MEXICAN RESTAURANT
- 2500 DALLAS HWY SW STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30064-2572
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4272
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
KENNESAW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 3155 JILES RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2721
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
McCALL PRIMARY SCHOOL
- 4496 DIXIE AVE ACWORTH, GA 30101-5316
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-13701
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
TEA STATION
- 1200 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW STE 132 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4513
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005159
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
JOHNNY’S NY STYLE PIZZA
- 3940 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 140 KENNESAW, GA 30144-6410
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005535
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
HOBNOB VININGS
- 4300 PACES FERRY RD SE STE 250 ATLANTA, GA 30339-5715
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005954
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
MING’S ASIAN KITCHEN
- 4665 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006859
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
!!BOM BRASIL
- 570 COBB PKWY MARIETTA, GA 30060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006902
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-25-2025
LUIS’ CAFE ATLANTA
- 833 CAMPBELL HILL ST NW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30060-1135
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001942
- Last Inspection Score: 98
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
BOJANGLES #1264
- 1183 FRANKLIN GTWY SE MARIETTA, GA 30067-8956
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002745
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
WILDWOOD CAFE @ 3200
- 3200 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 150 ATLANTA, GA 30339-8439
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20610
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
OLDE TOWNE TAVERN & GRILLE
- 2500 COBB PKWY NW STE B-7 KENNESAW, GA 30152-3495
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4299
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
IHOP #484
- 1950 COBB PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30152-4504
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-2701
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
BELMONT HILLS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 605 GLENDALE PL SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-1467C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
LASSITER HIGH SCHOOL
- 2601 SHALLOWFORD RD MARIETTA, GA 30066
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-306C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
PALMER MIDDLE SCHOOL
- 690 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-7250
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
CHALKER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- 325 N BOOTH RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4716
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
VARENITA OF WEST COBB
- 1979 MARS HILL RD NW ACWORTH, GA 30101-4520
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004915
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
DOS BROS FRESH MEXICAN GRILL
- 125 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY STE 101 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3331
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004949
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
MAMI TACO
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 207 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4667
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005167
- Last Inspection Score: 65
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
DEL TACO
- 1935 COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-4503
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006652
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
!!A1 WINGS
- 1690 POWDERS SPRINGS RD SW STE 105 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4868
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006811
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
!!MEET BOWL
- 3878 AUSTELL RD STE 200 MARIETTA, GA 30008
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006957
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 03-24-2025
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS – FOOD
- 3741 TRAMORE POINTE PKWY SW AUSTELL, GA 30106-6824
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22351
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
GRACE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (SCHOOL)
- 5790 POWDER SPRINGS DALLAS RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-22065
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
DOC’S FOOD & SPIRITS
- 2621 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3006
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-24212
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #614
- 1811 WILLIAMS DR MARIETTA, GA 30066-7018
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-894C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
WELLSTAR KENNESTONE HOSPITAL CAFETERIA
- 677 CHURCH ST NE MARIETTA, GA 30060-1101
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-279C
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
TEXAS ROADHOUSE #162
- 2475 BARRETT CREEK PKWY NW MARIETTA, GA 30066-4992
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-11015C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
McEACHERN HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA
- 2400 NEW MACLAND RD POWDER SPRINGS, GA 30127
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-20973C
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
JUICY CRAB
- 1345 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004095
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 03-21-2025
Be the first to comment on "Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from March 21 to March 27"