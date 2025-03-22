Highland Rivers to host grand opening for Cobb Veterans Outpost, March 26

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health submitted the following news release about the grand opening of its Cobb Veterans Outpost:

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health will host a grand opening and open house for its new Cobb Veterans Outpost, Wednesday, March 26, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at 840 Roswell St., in Marietta. Thought to be the first facility of its kind opened by a Georgia Community Service Board, the Outpost is a drop-in center for Veterans and family members that offers an environment of support and comradery while providing access to clinical services if needed.

“The idea of the Outpost is to provide a safe place for Veterans to meet and interact with other Veterans who understand their experiences and speak their language,” said Highland Rivers Behavioral Health CEO Melanie Dallas. “We can provide quick access to clinical services to any Veteran who needs help, but the Outpost is open to any Veteran who might be seeking a supportive environment to unwind, relax or just hang out with other Veterans.”

Highland Rivers Behavioral Health has a long history of serving Veterans, and is committed to serving any Veteran regardless of discharge status or ability to pay. Over the past decade Highland Rivers served more than 3,000 Veterans, who have received services in almost all of the agency’s programs. Highland Rivers currently offers Veteran counseling groups in Paulding and Cherokee counties, and in 2022 received a grant from the VA to provide case management and suicide prevention services to eligible Veterans in Cobb, Cherokee and Pickens counties.

The Outpost is staffed with a mental health clinician and peer support specialist who are both Veterans, as well as a case manager, and is open to any Veteran who wishes to drop in or spend time there. Highland Rivers hopes to replicate the Outpost in other communities it serves, and the Highland Rivers Foundation is accepting donations for this purpose (https://highlandriversfoundation.org/priorities/veterans-outpost/