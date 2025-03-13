Holly Tuchman named Marietta Citizen of the Year

PHOTO: (l to r): Ron King of Capital City Bank, Mayor Thunder Tumlin, Mayor of Marietta, Holly Tuchman, 2024 Marietta Citizen of the Year, Sharon Mason of the Cobb Chamber, and Betsy Madrerohon of Capital City Bank

The Cobb Chamber announced that the Chamber’s Marietta Area Council has named Holly Tuchman as the 2024 Marietta Citizen of the Year for her contributions to the community. Tuchman, co-owner of RobertKent Galleries, has been involved in professional and volunteer efforts in Marietta.

As the former CEO of LiveSafe Resources, she led the organization from a financial deficit to a $2.6 million operation, overseeing the expansion of services, including transitional housing for domestic violence survivors and elder abuse support. She has also participated in organizations such as the Kiwanis Club of Marietta, Cobb Community Foundation, and Circles Cobb, where she played a role in establishing reading programs in Marietta elementary schools.

According to the news release, “Her leadership on various boards and committees, including her current role as Board Chair of the Earl and Rachel Strand Theatre, reflects her deep commitment to enriching the cultural and social fabric of Marietta.”

Tuchman has received recognition from multiple organizations, including the YWCA of Northwest Georgia, Cobb Executive Women, and the Cobb/Marietta Junior League, for her work in business and community service.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

