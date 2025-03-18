Registration open for Cobb Young Professionals TopGolf Tournament

The Cobb Chamber announced that registration is open for its Cobb Young Professionals annual charity TopGolf Tournament, to take place on April 16, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at TopGolf, 1600 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd, Atlanta.

The tournament benefits Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

According to the announcement, “Attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow professionals, compete for tournament awards, and support Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta through a prize raffle.”

Register at this link.

Registration includes tournament admission, food, and two drink tickets.

Sponsorships are available.

The registration link gives the following pricing information:

Pricing & Registration

Take advantage of Early Bird Pricing before March 21!

Early Bird Pricing (Ends on Friday, March 21)

$75 per player

per player $450 per six-player team

General Pricing (Ends Wednesday, April 9)

$100 per player

per player $600 per six-player team

Event Schedule

12:30 p.m. Registration, Networking & Lunch

1:30 p.m. Warm Up, Tournament Instructions

1:50 p.m. Tournament Begins

4:00 p.m. Tournament Concludes

4:15 p.m. Awards, Announcements & Raffle Prizes

4:30 p.m. Event Concludes

Raffle for a Cause

All proceeds from the raffle will go to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. You must be present to win.

1 Ticket – $10

3 Tickets – $20

20 Tickets – $50

25 Tickets – $100

Contact Nikki Happi at nhappi@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2371 to learn more.

To learn more about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at

rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

Sharon Mason is the Cobb Chamber’s president and CEO, Dana Johnson is its Chief Operating Officer, and Mike Plant of the Atlanta Braves organization is its chairman of the board of directors.

The Cobb Chamber’s projects include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna, and South Cobb.

On its website, the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

