Volunteers clean two miles of Fontaine Road in Mableton

Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report with photos on a litter cleanup on Fontaine Road in Mableton:

The Friends of Mableton including City Councilwoman Patty Auch and the Lions Club removed 42 bags of litter along with shopping carts and dumped junk from the two-mile stretch of Fontaine Road. It was a lot of work. Some volunteers went back in the woods further than normal to get the dumped debris. We appreciate Kristin who has recently adopted Historic Mableton roads for organizing this litter cleanup. Keep Cobb Beautiful designed the Adopt-A-Mile Program which allows volunteers a means to keep their streets looking good. They provide the volunteers with the signage, grabbers, safety vests, orange bags and gloves. If you would like to learn more, please contact Dawn at keepcobbbeatiful@cobbcounty.org .

About Keep Cobb Beautiful

Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB) is a nonprofit organization that fosters environmental sustainability and community engagement throughout Cobb County, Georgia. Established as a public-private partnership, the organization collaborates with local governments, businesses, schools, and residents to promote a cleaner, greener community.

The Keep Cobb Beautiful website describes the organization and its purpose as follows:

Keep Cobb Beautiful is a nonprofit organization created for the purpose of assisting the County and Board of Commissioners in establishing, promoting and maintaining a countywide policy for improved environmental and waste management.

Keep Cobb Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful (KAB), a national, non-profit public education organization dedicated to improving waste handling practices in American communities.

To volunteer with Keep Cobb Beautiful, including its Adopt-A-Mile program, follow this link.

KCB focuses on the following goals: reducing litter, improving recycling, and promoting environmental education. Through its initiatives, the organization works to inspire residents to take an active role in maintaining their surroundings. Programs such as community cleanups, recycling drives, and educational workshops are integral to KCB’s mission.

According to the KCB website:

Our many activities reach out into neighborhoods, schools, youth groups, and the general population with programs on recycling, litter reduction, county-wide cleanups, water conservation, and the benefits of trees.