Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Friday, April 25, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Friday, April 25, 2025, with a high near 78 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and evening, primarily across north Georgia. While widespread severe weather is not expected, gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall will be possible in the strongest storms.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 7:00 am, 63 °F overcast clouds Humidity 95 % Pressure 1021 mb Wind 5 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 100% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 6:55 am Sunset Sunset: 8:16 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday

A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-03-01 75 46 60.5 8.6 0 2025-03-02 57 36 46.5 -5.7 0 2025-03-03 64 36 50 -2.4 0 2025-03-04 72 44 58 5.3 0 2025-03-05 65 41 53 0.1 1.05 2025-03-06 56 37 46.5 -6.7 0 2025-03-07 68 38 53 -0.4 0 2025-03-08 76 56 66 12.3 T 2025-03-09 58 47 52.5 -1.4 0.37 2025-03-10 55 45 50 -4.2 0.56 2025-03-11 76 42 59 4.6 0 2025-03-12 76 48 62 7.4 0 2025-03-13 74 55 64.5 9.6 0 2025-03-14 75 55 65 9.9 0 2025-03-15 78 60 69 13.6 0.08 2025-03-16 74 49 61.5 5.9 0.44 2025-03-17 63 42 52.5 -3.4 0 2025-03-18 77 42 59.5 3.4 0 2025-03-19 79 47 63 6.7 0 2025-03-20 67 42 54.5 -2.1 0.02 2025-03-21 66 36 51 -5.8 0 2025-03-22 74 45 59.5 2.4 0 2025-03-23 77 47 62 4.7 0 2025-03-24 66 53 59.5 2 0.14 2025-03-25 80 46 63 5.2 0 2025-03-26 75 51 63 5 0 2025-03-27 75 50 62.5 4.2 0 2025-03-28 81 53 67 8.5 0 2025-03-29 74 63 68.5 9.8 0 2025-03-30 76 61 68.5 9.5 0.01 2025-03-31 70 59 64.5 5.3 0.34

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”