Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Monday, April 14, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Monday, April 14, 2025, with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly clear, with an overnight low of around 57 degrees.

Current Conditions Marietta, US 6:24 am, 49 °F clear sky Humidity 80 % Pressure 1018 mb Wind 0 mph Wind Gust Wind Gust: 0 mph Clouds Clouds: 0% Visibility Visibility: 6 mi Sunrise Sunrise: 7:08 am Sunset Sunset: 8:08 pm

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night

Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with March 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-03-01 75 46 60.5 8.6 0 2025-03-02 57 36 46.5 -5.7 0 2025-03-03 64 36 50 -2.4 0 2025-03-04 72 44 58 5.3 0 2025-03-05 65 41 53 0.1 1.05 2025-03-06 56 37 46.5 -6.7 0 2025-03-07 68 38 53 -0.4 0 2025-03-08 76 56 66 12.3 T 2025-03-09 58 47 52.5 -1.4 0.37 2025-03-10 55 45 50 -4.2 0.56 2025-03-11 76 42 59 4.6 0 2025-03-12 76 48 62 7.4 0 2025-03-13 74 55 64.5 9.6 0 2025-03-14 75 55 65 9.9 0 2025-03-15 78 60 69 13.6 0.08 2025-03-16 74 49 61.5 5.9 0.44 2025-03-17 63 42 52.5 -3.4 0 2025-03-18 77 42 59.5 3.4 0 2025-03-19 79 47 63 6.7 0 2025-03-20 67 42 54.5 -2.1 0.02 2025-03-21 66 36 51 -5.8 0 2025-03-22 74 45 59.5 2.4 0 2025-03-23 77 47 62 4.7 0 2025-03-24 66 53 59.5 2 0.14 2025-03-25 80 46 63 5.2 0 2025-03-26 75 51 63 5 0 2025-03-27 75 50 62.5 4.2 0 2025-03-28 81 53 67 8.5 0 2025-03-29 74 63 68.5 9.8 0 2025-03-30 76 61 68.5 9.5 0.01 2025-03-31 70 59 64.5 5.3 0.34

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”