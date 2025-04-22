Cobb County man sentenced to life + 20 years for child molestation

According to a public information release from Cobb District Attorney Sonya F. Allen, Cooper Hamilton, 20, has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years after pleading guilty to 25 counts related to the sexual exploitation and abuse of a minor child.

Booking records at the Cobb Adult Detention Center state that Hamilton was arrested on February 6, 2024.

The sentencing follows an investigation that began in February 2024 when the Cobb County Police Department received a tip from the FBI regarding Hamilton’s alleged production and distribution of illegal material involving a minor via the dark web.

Detective Felker of the Cobb County Police Department led the investigation, which uncovered more than 100 videos depicting acts of abuse committed by Hamilton. Investigators determined that many of the recordings were made between 2020 and November 2023.

In addition to the videos, investigators found evidence that Hamilton had secretly taken exploitative photographs of the child and shared them online.

Hamilton entered a plea of guilty to 25 charges, including aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. Cobb County Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole, who presided over the case and handed down the sentence, described the evidence as “disturbing” and referred to Hamilton as a “predator who poses a significant danger to the community.”

“This case represents one of the most serious violations of trust and innocence that we see in the criminal justice system,” said Allen. “We are grateful to the investigators and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to secure justice for the victim.”

Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Raynor led the prosecution.