Cobb schools’ proposed $1.86 billion budget reflects economic hurdles

By Rebecca Gaunt

Though the 2026 $1.86 billion budget for the Cobb County School District reflects current economic challenges, Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said it was not all “doom and gloom.”

“It is tighter than we have had in the past. The primary reason for that is the county digest,” he said.

The county tax digest has dropped from 15.1% growth two years ago, to 7.4%. The forecast for the coming year is 2.1%.

“2% growth will not even fully cover the step raise,” Ragsdale said.

There will be no layoffs or pay cuts; however, some positions will be eliminated, and those staff members will be moved back to regular teaching positions. 57 employees in interventionist positions that have been funded by the district since the COVID-19 pandemic funds expired will return to the classroom. 68 teachers on special assignments, such as instructional support coaching positions created by school administrators, will also return to the classroom.

Other positions will be eliminated through attrition–staff resigning or retiring.

Eligible staff will still receive a step raise of up to 4.6%, and the calendar will be adjusted to align with state requirements so that contracted staff will work fewer days for the same amount of money.

Ragsdale credited the district’s healthy fund balance for being able to balance the budget.

Chief Financial Officer Brad Johnson, whose upcoming retirement was announced last night, shared some of the factors affecting the budget during his presentation to the board.

The state’s budget is $37.7 billion, and with regard to education, there was an increase in the employer’s health insurance share, an increase in the district’s share for the Teacher Retirement System (TRS), and the local fair share increased by $1.7 million, he explained.

While Ragsdale isn’t currently recommending raising the 18.7 millage rate, he warned that it’s the only way for the district to increase revenue, aside from an increase in state funds or the tax digest rising.

More information is available on the district website: Financial Planning & Analysis. View the full budget presentation at Watch Meetings Online.

Coaches reinstated

Ragsdale announced that the two longtime Campbell High School coaches, Randy McClure and James Gwyn, who were fired earlier this year by the school’s administration, were offered contracts to return for the 2025-2026 school year.

A petition requesting their reinstatement garnered more than 4,000 signatures and the March school board meeting drew supporters asking for an investigation into their termination.

Vapor Wake Dogs

The board approved $450,000 to purchase additional weapons-detecting Vapor Wake K-9s, training and equipment.

Ragsdale announced in February that he had already purchased two Vapor Wake K-9s.

Board member Becky Sayler requested a delay in the purchase to give more time to trial the effectiveness of the dogs already obtained, but Ragsdale vehemently disagreed.

The district will apply state safety funds to the purchase.

The vote was 5-1-1 with Sayler opposing and Nichelle Davis abstaining.