Donations to Kennesaw State’s Giving Day double to more than $284,000

This article by Paul Floeckher, with photo by Matt Yung, first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission

In just its second year, Kennesaw State University’s Giving Day raised $284,582 to support a range of KSU programs, scholarships, and research.

A total of 1,536 people and organizations made donations that will assist 150 areas across Kennesaw State. The amount contributed this year nearly doubled the $142,838 from last year’s inaugural Giving Day.

“Year two of KSU Giving Day affirmed what is possible when a community believes deeply in the power of higher education,” said Lance Burchett, vice president for University Advancement and CEO of the KSU Foundation. “It reflects a rising culture of philanthropy that is transforming how we support our students and elevate the university. I am inspired by the more than 1,500 donors who stood behind Kennesaw State to make this day a resounding success. Thanks to their generosity, the future is brighter for our students and the entire KSU community.”

Gifts to Giving Day, which ended Thursday at 5 p.m., were given by KSU students, alumni, faculty, staff, retirees, and community supporters. Donations came from throughout Georgia as well as 31 other states.

Boosting this year’s Giving Day were several benefactors who offered fundraising challenges and matching donations. For example:

A challenge also went out to the volunteers who served as Giving Day Ambassadors. The three ambassadors with the most donors won additional funds for their chosen KSU area – $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third.

“Giving Day 2025 marked just our second year of this exciting new tradition, and the momentum we’ve built is truly inspiring,” said Savannah Lockman, director of annual giving in the Office of Alumni and Constituent Engagement. “Giving Day was a powerful reminder of what our Owl community can achieve when we come together. I’m incredibly proud and grateful for the outpouring of support — every gift makes a difference in the lives of our students.”

Giving Day is one component of KSU’s largest-ever fundraising effort, The Campaign for Kennesaw State, which runs through 2027 and is expected to raise more than $200 million.

– Story by Paul Floeckher

Photos by Matt Yung