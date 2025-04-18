Easter season photos from Wellstar Cobb’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

With Easter on the way, Wellstar Cobb Medical Center sent us the following report and photos from its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit:

With the Easter Bunny on the way, we’re excited to share with you some adorable photos from the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Wellstar Cobb Medical Center. As you’ll see, our tiniest patients are already in the Easter spirit!

Having a newborn in the NICU can be stressful for families, so the staff was thrilled to help create these heartwarming moments that filled the unit with hope and happiness.

Click on a photo to enlarge it