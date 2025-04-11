Mableton City Council and Cobb BOC to meet Monday to discuss Intergovernmental Agreements

The Mableton City Council and the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will meet together on Monday, April 14, at 9 a.m. at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St NE, Marietta, near Marietta Square.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss Intergovernmental Agreements (IGAs) to ensure the continuation of services that were covered by the county before Mableton was incorporated, such as police and transportation.

“We’ve had a strong partnership with the new City of Mableton as they’ve transitioned services from the county,” said Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, quoted in the announcement on the county website. “Our teams have worked hand in hand to ensure seamless service delivery, and we desire these discussions around essential service IGAs to proceed just as smoothly.”

An IGA is a legally binding contract between two or more government entities—commonly between a city and a county that defines how they collaborate on providing services, sharing resources, or transferring responsibilities. An IGA also outlines who pays for the services, and how the amounts are determined.

IGAs are authorized by the Georgia Constitution (Article IX, Section III, Paragraph I) and further regulated by state law. To read the details on IGAs, start with this link.

Mableton took over code enforcement and zoning last month, and will take over the remaining services the city has selected by July 1.

The city opted to take charge of zoning, code enforcement, economic and community development, and waste management.

According to the news release, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs requires the city and county to submit finalized IGAs by the end of May.