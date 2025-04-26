Police top fire in Chief’s Cup during Smyrna Public Safety Foundation’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament

PHOTO: Molly Barrett Gillis, a partner with the Gillis Law Firm, presented the trophy to members of the Smyrna Police Department, including Police Chief Keith Zgonc (photo courtesy of Smyrna Public Safety Foundation)

The Smyrna Public Safety Foundation submitted the following press release:

The Smyrna Police Department was victorious over the Smyrna Fire Department in this year’s Chief’s Cup for the second consecutive year.

The honor was bestowed at the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament at Brookstone Golf & Country Club. More than 100 people participated in the tournament, raising money for the Foundation to support the Jonquil City’s first responders.

“The event was a great celebration of Smyrna’s first responders, and everyone who participated had a wonderful time,” Denise Czarnik, executive director of the Smyrna Public Safety Foundation, said. “We appreciate the community’s support for those who help keep the community safe and make Smyrna the wonderful place it is.”

Adventure Outdoors served as the chief sponsor for this year’s tournament. Powers Electrical Solutions was the player gift sponsor, LGE Community Credit Union was the breakfast sponsor, Fairbanks Construction Services was the lunch sponsor, Carter’s Pharmacy was the beverage cart sponsor, the Gillis Law Firm was the Chief’s Cup sponsor, XTRA 106.3 Talk Radio was the broadcast sponsor and the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the Home Depot Foundation, Anderson Plus & Associates were the hero team sponsors.

For more information, please visit smyrnapsf.org.