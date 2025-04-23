Town Center Community Improvement District to hold two open house sessions

The Town Center Community Improvement District (TCCID) is updating its roadmap for the future and is asking the public to weigh in on April 28 during two open house sessions.

The district’s Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) plan, which was last updated ten years ago, is at issue.

In its own words, district officials say they want to integrate elements from prior studies, such as looking at corridor studies, freight planning, electrification, and placemaking initiatives. The aim is to create a unified plan and vision that guides future growth, investment and projects.

“The Town Center Community’s last LCI plan was developed more than ten years ago, and a lot has changed since then,” says Alisha Smith, Director of Projects and Planning for the district.

Among the changes: Kennesaw State University’s ballooning growth to some 49 thousand students, Cobb County International Airport’s handling of 300 flights a day, and substantial growth in retail, office, and industrial space and multifamily housing.

The district’s website says 26 projects have been completed as part of the 2015 plan and 14 more are in the works. Those projects include initiatives aimed at improving traffic flow, walkability, housing and land use among other categories.

District officials plan two sessions on the 28th, with the public being invited to come by between 12-2 and 4-6 p.m.

“We’re asking the public to share their thoughts on what they like about Town Center, opportunities for improvement a what they want to see here in the future,” says Smith. Stakeholders will be able to meet with the LCI project team.

The forum will be held at Children’s Healthcare Town Center, 625 Big Shanty Road NW, Kennesaw.