Cobb County’s web address will change on June 2

Cobb County announced in a news release that it will switch from its current “.org” web address to a domain ending in “.gov,” the most common practice of official government websites. The county’s use of a .org address was unusual among governments, and the change to .gov will bring a number of benefits in security and credibility.

There are several advantages to a .gov account that the county listed in its announcement:

Enhanced Security – .GOV domains are reserved for verified government entities, reducing the risk of fraud and phishing attacks.

Greater Public Trust – Residents can be confident they are using an official county website for government resources and services.

Improved Searchability – .GOV websites are prioritized in search engine results, making it easier for residents to find important information.

Stronger Email Security – Official county government email addresses will now use @cobbcounty.gov, improving protection against phishing and spoofing.

The transition will take place on June 2, and the new address for the county’s home page will be cobbcounty.gov. For a brief transition period, the old address will work, but residents should prepare for the deactivation of the old address.

“By adopting a .GOV domain, we are taking an important step to strengthen cybersecurity and enhance public confidence in our online services,” said Dr. Jackie McMorris, County Manager. “Residents can trust that when they visit our website, they are accessing official government information and services.”