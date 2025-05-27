Hit and run on I-285 results in one driver seriously injured

Officer Aaron Wilson of the Cobb County Police Department announced in a public information release that the department’s STEP Unit is investigating a serious injury hit-and-run collision that occurred on I-285 eastbound near the I-75 merge at around 11:19 a.m. Monday.

Investigators report that

….a white 1996 GMC Safari, driven by a 57-year-old male from Austell and occupied by a 22-year-old male passenger also from Austell, was traveling eastbound in the second lane from the left. A dark-colored sedan, possibly a Kia, was in the adjacent third lane and changed lanes to the left and may have collided with the GMC. The driver of the GMC lost control and struck the center median barrier, causing the vehicle to come to rest facing west in the left lane. The sedan continued east without stopping.



The driver of the GMC received serious injuries and was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment. The passenger was also taken to the hospital, but with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this collision or the identity of the involved sedan is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department STEP Unit at 770-499-3987.

The STEP Unit

The STEP Unit, which investigates serious or fatal traffic crashes, is one of the Cobb County Police Department’s Special Operations units, and is described on the web page of the Cobb County Police Department as follows:

“The Selective Traffic Enforcement Unit is responsible for investigating all fatal traffic crashes, enforcement of traffic laws in those areas which analysis indicates an elevated amount of crashes.

“They are also responsible for the administration and execution of the Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program.

“They also take part in special security details, and investigate crashes involving Department vehicles when requested.”

The STEP Unit is commanded by Lieutenant Lane Johnson.