Location Changes for Saturday Book Worm Book Fest 2025 in Powder Springs

The Cobb Public Library distributed the following notice about a venue change for the Book Worm Book Fest:

Due to forecasts of inclement weather on Saturday, the May 3 locations for The Book Worm Book Fest 2025 in downtown Powder Springs, including the One Book, One City literary event, has changed to the Powder Springs Public Library and the George E. Ford Center, both in the campus at 4181 Powder Springs St. Organized by The Book Worm Bookstore in partnership with the City of Powder Springs and Cobb County Public Library, the Book Fest is a celebration of literature and is designed to bring together readers of all ages.

For information on the activities, author events, panel discussions and more scheduled for the all-day Saturday festival, visit www.thebookwormbookfest.com.