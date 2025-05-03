Avid community volunteer Barry Krebs submitted the following report and photos from the 2025 Cobb County Sustainability Expo:

The 2025 Cobb County Sustainability Expo held at the Jim Miller Park was a very educational and exciting event. Over 60 booths jam packed full of recycling and innovation ideas were present.

A couple of the new ideas included a Goodyear car tire made with renewable soybean oil, tennis shoe recycling by EcoSneakers, a very informative presentation by KCB’s Elise McDonald about bees and their importance to our ecosystem, and much, much more.

While attendees were visiting the booths, they were able to enjoy music by DJ Que Harper from QTV Multimedia between the stage presentations by Cobb County Sustainability Executive Director Kimberly White, Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid, District 2 Commissioner elect Erick Allen, County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris, Cobb County Catholic Church Enviromental Representative, Johnson Control Sustainability Action Plan and a very interesting panel discussion moderated by John Phillips with ARC Resilience including panelists Al Curtis with Cobb Co Fleet Management, Joy Ward with SSDN Georgia, Maria del Mar Ceballos with KSU Sustainability, Mendie White with Gwinnett County Sustainability and Kimberly White with Cobb County Sustainability.

The South Cobb High School Soaring Sounds Marching Band entertained us with beautiful music outside near the sustainable car show. A special “thanks” is extended to Erin Anderson whose daycare, The School Break in Austell, who designed and painted the recycled centerpieces for the dining tables which were filled with people prior to the Keep Cobb Beautiful Sustainability Awards Ceremony.