The Battery Atlanta released its May schedule

The Battery Atlanta released the following May schedule:

Jazz on the Plaza Green with Allatoona High School Jazz Band

Thursday, May 1; 6 p.m. and Friday, May 16; 5:15 p.m.

The Allatoona High School Jazz Band is returning to The Battery Atlanta select nights this spring and summer! Guests are invited to sit back and relax during the hour-long live performances on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage.

Farmers Market featuring the Bark Market presented by Kaiser Permanente

Sunday, May 11 and 18; 1 – 4 p.m.The Farmers Market, presented by Kaiser Permanente, is back this month at The Battery Atlanta. Visitors will shop from a wide variety of local vendors offering prepared foods, farm-fresh produce, artisanal bread and baked goods, wellness products and more. Community members are also invited to check out the petting zoo and bring their pup pals along to browse through treats, accessories and more at the Bark Market.

Yoga Presented by Kaiser Permanente

Monday, May 14, 19 and 28; 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The spring Yoga series continues! Yogis start the week off stress-free at an outdoor yoga class presented by Kaiser Permanente. As part of the Wellness Series at The Battery Atlanta, this free activity is open to all ages to relax and unwind on the Plaza Green. Participants are required to bring a mat and encouraged to bring a water bottle. Register here!

Watch PAWty presented by Boehringer Ingelheim

Saturday, May 17; 6:30 – 10:15 p.m.

The Battery Atlanta hosts a “Watch PAWty” presented by Boehringer Ingelheim at the Georgia Power Pavilion, offering guests a spot to watch the Atlanta Braves game on the pavilion’s large screen alongside their leashed canine companions. The day also features opportunities to shop from partners like WAGALOT and meet adoptable pets through LifeLine Animal Project. Eventgoers are encouraged to bring their own seating. Complimentary bandanas will be gifted to the first 500 registrants. To register, visit the website.

Select Restaurant Promotions:

UFC Fight Night at Live! at The Battery Atlanta

Friday, May 2 and Saturday, May 3 and 10; 9 p.m.

Live! at The Battery Atlanta is the ultimate viewing destination for UFC. With over 40 televisions and a 32-foot LED screen, guests can catch every second of the action. The door cover is $10.

Cinco De Mayo at Punch Bowl Social

Friday, May 2 – Monday, May 5; 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Punch Bowl Social kicks off a Cinco de Mayo bash with all the flair and flavor! Guests will enjoy delicious margaritas, tasty bites and tunes while soaking up the festive atmosphere. With games, drinks and dancing all weekend long, it’s the perfect place to celebrate in style. Admission is free—come for the fiesta! For more information, visit this link.

Derby Days at BURN

Saturday, May 3; Noon – 11 p.m.

BURN by Rocky Patel turns up the excitement for the Kentucky Derby with a festive party featuring specialty cocktails, live music and the Kentucky Derby streaming in style. Guests are encouraged to don their most impressive attire for a chance to win best-dressed prizes while soaking in the race day vibes. Admission is free, and mint juleps await!For table & bottle service reservations, contact ATLReservations@burnbyrockypatel.com.

Trivia Night at Sitka Gear

Friday, May 9; 6 – 8 p.m.

Sitka Gear invites outdoor enthusiasts to put their wilderness knowledge to the test. From hunting facts to backcountry basics, guests are offered the opportunity to compete for exciting prizes while enjoying cold drinks and great company. Admission is free!

Mother’s Day Brunch at CRU

Sunday, May 11; 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

CRU is offering a delectable 3-course brunch to toast to mom on her special day. Cost is $56 per guest. The full menu can be found on CRU’s website.

Mother’s Day “Sip and Splash” at National Anthem Atlanta

Sunday, May 11; 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

National Anthem Atlanta invites guests to a special Sip & Splash Mother’s Day Brunch, where mothers and loved ones indulge in delicious brunch fare, refreshing mimosas and a splash of fun! The day features a curated selection of local products, a relaxing atmosphere and a perfect opportunity to toast to mom. With complimentary flower bouquets available to create a custom arrangement, a prix-fixe menu featuring options like Steak & Eggs Slugger or Balsamic-Glazed Salmon, kid-friendly dining options as well as complimentary rooftop pool access, mom will surely feel celebrated. Reservations are required, and brunch is priced at $52+ per adult. Kids 15 and under can order from the Junior Chef menu.

ASW’s Winterville School of Gin

Friday, May 16; 7 – 8:45 p.m.

ASW’s Winterville School of Gin offers an educational experience for gin lovers and newcomers. Attendees start with a welcome Gin & Tonic as head distiller Jerry McCall teaches gin history and production, then choose from 18 botanicals to create, label and seal their custom gin in an interactive workshop. The class offers a partner addition for $25 to share the activation and bottle, or a bottle of Winterville Gin to compare. The cost is $100 per person. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

Princes & Princess Cosplay Party at Battle & Brew

Friday, May 16; 8 – 11 p.m.

Battle & Brew hosts the Princes & Princess Cosplay Party, where fairytale fans and fantasy lovers dress as their favorite royal characters, compete in a magical cosplay contest and delight in enchanting cocktails and bites. Join the royal court with $15 tickets through this link.

Turkey Season Recap at Sitka Gear

Saturday, May 17; 6 – 8 p.m.

Outdoor enthusiasts are invited to gear up and gather at the Sitka Gear store for a special Turkey Season Recap. Guests will swap stories from the field, get expert insights and enjoy light bites and drinks while connecting with fellow hunters. Celebrate the season and get inspired for the next adventure!

Cocktail Class at ASW Distillery

Sunday, May 18; 2 p.m.

Cocktail lovers can shake things up at ASW Distillery’s hands-on Cocktail Class, where guests learn to craft two signature drinks using ASW’s award-winning spirits. With expert guidance from ASW’s talented team, participants will stir, sip and savor their way through a fun and flavorful evening. Tickets are $40 and include the class, cocktails and plenty of good vibes. To purchase tickets, visit exploretock.com.

Geek Trivia: Martial Arts Movie Night Trivia at Battle & Brew

Tuesday, May 27; 7:30 p.m.

Fans are invited to put their knowledge to the test at Geek Trivia: Martial Arts Movie Trivia Night. From legendary fight scenes to unforgettable one-liners, this action-packed evening challenges even the most devoted martial arts movie lovers. Guests should expect exciting prizes, themed food and drinks and more. Tickets are $5 and are credited upon arrival. For more information or to RSVP, click here.



Coca-Cola Roxy Events:

Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery Atlanta continues to bring a lineup of fan-favorite performers throughout the month!

WAKAAN Presents REVOLUTION Tour with Liquid Stranger

Friday, May 2; 8 p.m.

LCD Soundsystem

Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4; 8 p.m.

Trivium & Bullet for My Valentine: The Poisoned Ascendancy Tour

Wednesday, May 14; 6:30 p.m.

Empire of the Sun – Ask That God Tour Sunday, May 18; 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 18; 8 p.m. Central Cee – Can’t Rush Greatness World Tour

Monday, May 19; 8 p.m.

ONE OK ROCK with Stand Atlantic: North American Detox Tour

Tuesday, May 27; 8 p.m.

Key Glock: GLOCKAVELI Tour

Saturday, May 31; 9 p.m.

An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on The Battery Atlanta’s website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.