Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Thursday, June 12, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Thursday, June 12, 2025, with a high near 84 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be mostly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 69 degrees.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 3 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Friday

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. High near 85. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Low around 70. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

A chance of showers before 11 a.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 a.m and 2 p.m, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. High near 86. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 2 a.m and 5 a.m, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 85. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m and 2 a.m. Low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Monday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Monday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 a.m, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Tuesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with May 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High temp Low temp Avg temp Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-05-01 81 68 74.5 7.2 0.05 2025-05-02 86 63 74.5 7 0.16 2025-05-03 70 57 63.5 -4.3 0.81 2025-05-04 72 54 63 -5.1 0 2025-05-05 73 51 62 -6.3 0 2025-05-06 80 55 67.5 -1.1 0 2025-05-07 72 60 66 -2.9 0.25 2025-05-08 85 63 74 4.8 0 2025-05-09 84 64 74 4.6 0 2025-05-10 73 54 63.5 -6.2 0.58 2025-05-11 65 58 61.5 -8.5 0.81 2025-05-12 80 65 72.5 2.3 0.04 2025-05-13 78 62 70 -0.5 0.09 2025-05-14 84 66 75 4.3 0 2025-05-15 87 67 77 6 0 2025-05-16 89 72 80.5 9.2 0 2025-05-17 81 72 76.5 5 0.1 2025-05-18 81 66 73.5 1.7 0.22 2025-05-19 89 71 80 8 T 2025-05-20 88 72 80 7.7 0 2025-05-21 83 66 74.5 2 0.82 2025-05-22 85 62 73.5 0.7 0 2025-05-23 81 63 72 -1 0 2025-05-24 82 64 73 -0.3 0.01 2025-05-25 80 65 72.5 -1 0.57 2025-05-26 83 67 75 1.2 1.3 2025-05-27 72 62 67 -7 0.35 2025-05-28 83 61 72 -2.2 0.2 2025-05-29 73 66 69.5 -5 0.61 2025-05-30 78 62 70 -4.7 0.09 2025-05-31 81 57 69 -5.9 0

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”