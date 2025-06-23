Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 13 to June 19

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
RED CURRY THAI
- 4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002057
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
EGGS UP GRILL
- 4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 126 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002483
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
BURGER KING #9978
- 4285 BELLS FERRY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000860
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
WAFFLE HOUSE #1100
- 3335 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4117
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4344
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
MARIETTA DINER
- 306 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9211
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4320
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
FLAVA KING
- 901 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW STE G MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001814
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
MR. WONTON
- 1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 15 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003373
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
ROLL OF FLAME
- 400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW SPC 118 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006012
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
KPOT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT
- 2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006093
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
ATAMI SUSHI & GRILL
- 3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 290 KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006263
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
FUSION KITCHEN
- 2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006725
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
FUSION KITCHEN – BASE
- 2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006727
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
!!TOUCHDOWN WINGS
- 1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 650 MABLETON, GA 30126-7711
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006878
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025
MOXIE BURGER
- 2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 158 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2013
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002129
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL #1102
- 1160 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25196
- Last Inspection Score: 89
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
MINAS EMPORIUM
- 2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-25504C
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
RED LOBSTER #6250
- 1805 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1247
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001588
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
TP – BLUE MOON AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-002189
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
BIRYANI-N-GRILL
- 2590 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3041
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004157
- Last Inspection Score: 78
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
AFRICAN SOULFOOD RESTAURANT
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7762
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005132
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
LEB BYBLOS RESTAURANT
- 3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 164 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006024
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
ADANA TAVERNA
- 585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006172
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
TP – DIPPIN’ DOTS P014 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006984
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
!!EA TERIYAKI
- 400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007024
- Last Inspection Score: 97
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
TP – ALL-STAR GRILL P156 AT TRUIST PARK
- 755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007032
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025
BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II
- 739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003206
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025
CAFE LUCIA
- 1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003291
- Last Inspection Score: 77
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025
WENDY’S
- 2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004241
- Last Inspection Score: 90
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025
DUMPLING GARDEN
- 2731 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4344
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006829
- Last Inspection Score: 81
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025
!!WALK-ON’S SPORTS BISTREAUX
- 950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1204 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3094
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006866
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025
INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – POOL SNACK BAR
- 4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-23395C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS – MABLE HOUSE AMPHITHEATRE
- 5239 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2364
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003416
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES
- 4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1007 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004291
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
YEAH MAN RESTAURANT
- 302 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY UNIT 156 MABLETON, GA 30126-3353
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006015
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
BOLIVAR COFFEE
- 4480 S COBB DR SE STE W SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006019
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
HARDEE’S #506200
- 4850 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006179
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
CAJUN SEAFOOD XPRESS
- 2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3369
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006237
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
TEXAS ROADHOUSE RESTAURANT
- 2150 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006384
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
!!EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS
- 4105 ROSWELL RD STE 801 MARIETTA, GA 30062
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006826
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
!!MARIETTA DONUTS
- 2520 E PIEDMONT RD STE 122 MARIETTA, GA 30062-1700
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007038
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025
