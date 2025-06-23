Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from June 13 to June 19

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

RED CURRY THAI

4724 LOWER ROSWELL RD STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002057

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

EGGS UP GRILL

4401 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 126 ROSWELL, GA 30075-3175

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002483

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

BURGER KING #9978

4285 BELLS FERRY RD KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-000860

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

WAFFLE HOUSE #1100

3335 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4117

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4344

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

MARIETTA DINER

306 COBB PKWY S MARIETTA, GA 30060-9211

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: .1-4320

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

FLAVA KING

901 MILFORD CHURCH RD SW STE G MARIETTA, GA 30060-4508

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001814

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

MR. WONTON

1720 MARS HILL RD NW STE 15 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8089

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003373

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

ROLL OF FLAME

400 ERNEST W BARRETT PKWY NW SPC 118 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4950

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006012

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

KPOT KOREAN BBQ & HOT POT

2821 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 110 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3365

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006093

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

ATAMI SUSHI & GRILL

3895 CHEROKEE ST NW STE 290 KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006263

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

FUSION KITCHEN

2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006725

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

FUSION KITCHEN – BASE

2535 HICKORY GROVE RD NW STE 105 ACWORTH, GA 30101-3616

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006727

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

!!TOUCHDOWN WINGS

1025 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY SE STE 650 MABLETON, GA 30126-7711

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006878

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-18-2025

MOXIE BURGER

2421 SHALLOWFORD RD STE 158 MARIETTA, GA 30066-2013

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002129

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

CARRABBA’S ITALIAN GRILL #1102

1160 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25196

Last Inspection Score: 89

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

MINAS EMPORIUM

2555 DELK RD SE STE B4 MARIETTA, GA 30067-6328

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-25504C

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

RED LOBSTER #6250

1805 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106-1247

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-001588

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

TP – BLUE MOON AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-002189

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

BIRYANI-N-GRILL

2590 SPRING RD SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3041

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004157

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

AFRICAN SOULFOOD RESTAURANT

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE 170 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7762

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-005132

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

LEB BYBLOS RESTAURANT

3000 WINDY HILL RD SE STE 164 MARIETTA, GA 30067-8430

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006024

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

ADANA TAVERNA

585 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE B-3 MARIETTA, GA 30067-7700

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006172

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

TP – DIPPIN’ DOTS P014 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006984

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

!!EA TERIYAKI

400 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-4951

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007024

Last Inspection Score: 97

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

TP – ALL-STAR GRILL P156 AT TRUIST PARK

755 BATTERY AVE SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-3017

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-007032

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-17-2025

BRISAS DE TELA RESTAURANT II

739 FRANKLIN GTWY SE STE C MARIETTA, GA 30067-7841

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003206

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025

CAFE LUCIA

1260 W SPRING ST STE B SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003291

Last Inspection Score: 77

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025

WENDY’S

2380 S COBB DR SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-1359

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004241

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025

DUMPLING GARDEN

2731 SANDY PLAINS RD MARIETTA, GA 30066-4344

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006829

Last Inspection Score: 81

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025

!!WALK-ON’S SPORTS BISTREAUX

950 BATTERY AVE SE STE 1204 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3094

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006866

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-16-2025

INDIAN HILLS COUNTRY CLUB – POOL SNACK BAR

4001 CLUBLAND DR MARIETTA, GA 30068

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: 1-23395C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

COLLEGIATE CONCESSIONS – MABLE HOUSE AMPHITHEATRE

5239 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-2364

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-003416

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

FIVE GUYS BURGERS AND FRIES

4500 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 1007 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9239

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-004291

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

YEAH MAN RESTAURANT

302 VETERANS MEMORIAL HWY UNIT 156 MABLETON, GA 30126-3353

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006015

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

BOLIVAR COFFEE

4480 S COBB DR SE STE W SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006019

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

HARDEE’S #506200

4850 FLOYD RD SW MABLETON, GA 30126-1369

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006179

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

CAJUN SEAFOOD XPRESS

2769 CHASTAIN MEADOWS PKWY STE 130 MARIETTA, GA 30066-3369

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006237

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

TEXAS ROADHOUSE RESTAURANT

2150 COBB PLACE BLVD NW KENNESAW, GA 30144

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006384

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

!!EINSTEIN BROS. BAGELS

4105 ROSWELL RD STE 801 MARIETTA, GA 30062

Permit Type: Food Service

Permit Number: FSP-033-006826

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 06-13-2025

!!MARIETTA DONUTS