If It Quacks at West Cobb Regional Library, Then It Must Be …

By Kelly Johnson

It’s duck season at West Cobb Regional Library. Amid its staple of scheduled events, the last week of May (following the end of the school year) introduced “plain white ducks” with its Design-a-Duck. While intended for children eight years of age and older, this event is also open to families and adults.

From May 27th to June 12th, a brood of ready-made fowl will be available at Youth Services (while supplies last). After one is picked up, it can be painted and\or adorned to one’s unique vision or design. Once completed, return the duck design to the library by June 12th. All crafted ducks will be on display at the library until the end of July.

It will also host a Design-a-Duck Reception on Saturday, June 14th at 3:00 PM. At this reception, kids (and other participants) will have the opportunity to take a photo with a real-life duck.

In addition, Ducks Visit the Library the first Wednesday Morning Adventure, June 4th at 10:30 AM. For toddlers and preschoolers, introductions to ducks shall highlight storytime, play, and a craft. There are three other adventures every Wednesday after June 4th.

Here are some other events occurring at West Cobb Regional Library during June:

West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion Monday, June 2 nd at 6:30 PM – May’s rescheduled date



(Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane)

Monday, June 23rd at 6:30 PM

(Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin)

Saturday Storycraft: Colorful Stories, Saturday, June 14 th at 11:00 AM

at 11:00 AM Mini Tote Bag Painting, Wednesday, June 18 th at 2:30 PM

at 2:30 PM Fearless Art: Splatter Art, Saturday, June 28th at 2:00 PM

Please note West Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 22, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









June 23, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Baby Storytime!



15:30 – 16:30 Pokémon Club



18:30 – 19:30 West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrowby Gabrielle Zevin)







June 24, 2025 Tuesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:00 Toddle Storytime



11:30 – 12:00 Preschool Storytime







June 25, 2025 Wednesday 10:00 – 20:00





10:30 – 11:15 Wednesday Morning Adventures: Under the Sea!



13:00 – 16:00 Mahjong Meet Up



17:30 – 19:30 Open Play Chess!







June 26, 2025 Thursday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 12:00 West Cobb Craft Club



11:00 – 11:45 Thursday Explorers: Let’s Build with LEGOs, Tiles and More!







June 27, 2025 Friday 10:00 – 18:00





10:00 – 11:30 Youth Expressive Movement: Creative Wellness Through Dance & Art



15:00 – 16:00 Tween Graphic Novel Book Club: Measuring Up







June 28, 2025 Saturday 10:00 – 17:00





14:00 – 15:30 Fearless Art: Splatter Art (Tweens and Teens [9-15] Only)



14:30 – 16:30 Dungeons and Dragons: Adults









DATE DAY EST (24hr) EVENT June 29, 2025 Sunday 13:00 – 17:00









June 30, 2025 Monday 10:00 – 20:00

















