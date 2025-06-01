If It Quacks at West Cobb Regional Library, Then It Must Be …

A cartoon drawing of a duck wearing sun glasses, riding a skateboard

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 1, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

It’s duck season at West Cobb Regional Library. Amid its staple of scheduled events, the last week of May (following the end of the school year) introduced “plain white ducks” with its Design-a-Duck. While intended for children eight years of age and older, this event is also open to families and adults.

From May 27th to June 12th, a brood of ready-made fowl will be available at Youth Services (while supplies last). After one is picked up, it can be painted and\or adorned to one’s unique vision or design. Once completed, return the duck design to the library by June 12th. All crafted ducks will be on display at the library until the end of July.

It will also host a Design-a-Duck Reception on Saturday, June 14th at 3:00 PM. At this reception, kids (and other participants) will have the opportunity to take a photo with a real-life duck.

In addition, Ducks Visit the Library the first Wednesday Morning Adventure, June 4th at 10:30 AM. For toddlers and preschoolers, introductions to ducks shall highlight storytime, play, and a craft. There are three other adventures every Wednesday after June 4th.

Here are some other events occurring at West Cobb Regional Library during June:

  • West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion
    • Monday, June 2nd at 6:30 PM – May’s rescheduled date

(Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane)

  • Monday, June 23rd at 6:30 PM

(Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin)

  • Saturday Storycraft: Colorful Stories, Saturday, June 14th at 11:00 AM
  • Mini Tote Bag Painting, Wednesday, June 18th at 2:30 PM
  • Fearless Art: Splatter Art, Saturday, June 28th at 2:00 PM

Please note West Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19th.

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

