If It Quacks at West Cobb Regional Library, Then It Must Be …

By Kelly Johnson
It’s duck season at West Cobb Regional Library. Amid its staple of scheduled events, the last week of May (following the end of the school year) introduced “plain white ducks” with its Design-a-Duck. While intended for children eight years of age and older, this event is also open to families and adults.
From May 27th to June 12th, a brood of ready-made fowl will be available at Youth Services (while supplies last). After one is picked up, it can be painted and\or adorned to one’s unique vision or design. Once completed, return the duck design to the library by June 12th. All crafted ducks will be on display at the library until the end of July.
It will also host a Design-a-Duck Reception on Saturday, June 14th at 3:00 PM. At this reception, kids (and other participants) will have the opportunity to take a photo with a real-life duck.
In addition, Ducks Visit the Library the first Wednesday Morning Adventure, June 4th at 10:30 AM. For toddlers and preschoolers, introductions to ducks shall highlight storytime, play, and a craft. There are three other adventures every Wednesday after June 4th.
Here are some other events occurring at West Cobb Regional Library during June:
- West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion
- Monday, June 2nd at 6:30 PM – May’s rescheduled date
(Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane)
- Monday, June 23rd at 6:30 PM
(Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin)
- Saturday Storycraft: Colorful Stories, Saturday, June 14th at 11:00 AM
- Mini Tote Bag Painting, Wednesday, June 18th at 2:30 PM
- Fearless Art: Splatter Art, Saturday, June 28th at 2:00 PM
Please note West Cobb Regional Library shall be closed for Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19th.
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JUNE 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 01, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|13:00 – 17:00
|Design-a-Duck
|June 02, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Design-a-Duck
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane – reschedule date)
|June 03, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Design-a-Duck
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddle Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:30 – 15:30
|A Splash of Color Tween Makerspace: MINI MOSAICS! (grades 3-5)
|18:00 – 20:00
|Teens Dungeons & Dragons
|18:30 – 20:00
|Storytellers Open Mic Night
|June 04, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Design-a-Duck
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures: Ducks Visit the Library
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Black Light Chess! (All Ages)
|June 05, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Design-a-Duck
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 11:45
|Thursday Explorers: Papermaking!
|June 06, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 18:00
|Design-a-Duck
|June 07, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:00 – 17:00
|Design-a-Duck
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: Adults
JUNE 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 08, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 09, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|June 10, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddle Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|June 11, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures: Wheelie Fun Stories!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: One-Shot Wednesday
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|June 12, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 11:45
|Thursday Explorers: Design a National Park!
|June 13, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Youth Expressive Movement: Creative Wellness Through Dance & Art
|June 14, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|11:00 – 11:45
|Saturday Storycraft: Colorful Stories!
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: Adults
|15:00 – 16:00
|Design-a-Duck Reception
JUNE 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 15, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 16, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Teen Take and Make: Sand Dollar Charm
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|June 17, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Teen Take and Make: Sand Dollar Charm
|18:00 – 20:00
|Teen Dungeons & Dragons
|June 18, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Teen Take and Make: Sand Dollar Charm
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures: A Visit from Fire Station 18!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|14:30 – 16:00
|Mini Tote Bag Painting
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|June 19, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: JUNETEENTH
|June 20, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 20:00
|Teen Take and Make: Sand Dollar Charm
|14:30 – 15:30
|A Splash of Color Tween Makerspace!
|June 21, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons & Dragons: Adults
|14:30 – 15:30
|My First Book Group: The Adventure of Beekle, the Unimaginary Friend
JUNE 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 22, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 23, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime!
|15:30 – 16:30
|Pokémon Club
|18:30 – 19:30
|West Cobb Fourth Monday Book Discussion (Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrowby Gabrielle Zevin)
|June 24, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddle Storytime
|11:30 – 12:00
|Preschool Storytime
|June 25, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:15
|Wednesday Morning Adventures: Under the Sea!
|13:00 – 16:00
|Mahjong Meet Up
|17:30 – 19:30
|Open Play Chess!
|June 26, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 12:00
|West Cobb Craft Club
|11:00 – 11:45
|Thursday Explorers: Let’s Build with LEGOs, Tiles and More!
|June 27, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:00 – 11:30
|Youth Expressive Movement: Creative Wellness Through Dance & Art
|15:00 – 16:00
|Tween Graphic Novel Book Club: Measuring Up
|June 28, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|14:00 – 15:30
|Fearless Art: Splatter Art (Tweens and Teens [9-15] Only)
|14:30 – 16:30
|Dungeons and Dragons: Adults
JUNE 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|June 29, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|June 30, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
