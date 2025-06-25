Kennesaw State assistant professor named 2025 AIA Georgia Educator of the Year

[This article by Raynard Churchwell first appeared on the Kennesaw State University website, republished with permission]

For demonstrating excellence in teaching, mentorship, and practice-integrated design education, Kennesaw State University assistant professor Robin Puttock has been named the 2025 Educator of the Year by the Georgia chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

A faculty member in KSU’s College of Architecture and Construction Management, Puttock teaches a range of courses that reflect her dedication to both technical skill and human-centered design. Whether guiding second-year students through materials and construction methods or leading thesis studios, she emphasizes real-world application, interdisciplinary collaboration, and student engagement with practicing professionals.

“Professor Puttock exemplifies the mission of our college by integrating innovation, social responsibility, and community engagement into everything she does,” said Hazem Rashed-Ali, dean of KSU’s College of Architecture and Construction Management. “Her ability to connect academia with the profession not only enriches the student experience but strengthens the entire architectural community.”

Prior to joining KSU in 2023, Puttock spent 20 years practicing sustainable civic architecture in the Washington, D.C. area. After realizing her passion for teaching through volunteer work, she sold her shares in her firm and pursued a graduate degree at Virginia Tech.

“I was doing it because it was a requirement, but while I was there, I was watching the teachers and learning how they taught the material,” said Puttock, who was later hired as an adjunct professor at The Catholic University of America.

Over time, she advanced through the ranks to an associate dean role, developed courses, and brought professionals into the classroom. After relocating to Georgia for her role at KSU, she began teaching an integrated studio course and brought 60 Atlanta-area professionals to campus through her AIA network.

Students say Puttock’s teaching goes beyond design principles, grounding architectural education in sustainability, purpose, and meaningful collaboration.

“Being in Professor Puttock’s class was refreshing,” said architecture student Sean Spencer.

“She didn’t just give feedback, she used part of the class time to actually teach critical subjects in architecture. She ingrained the AIA Framework in a way that connected with us. Her lectures were so rich, people outside our section would show up just to listen.”

Spencer expressed how her humility and ability to bring in outside expertise made her classes even more valuable.

“She brought in experts in areas like sustainable design, building codes, and construction details. That kind of access changed how I think about design and shaped my award-winning studio work.”

Caroline Puckett, who studied under Puttock for three semesters, said her teaching style was rigorous yet rewarding.

“It was definitely the most work I’ve ever put into a class, but every bit of it felt necessary to creating a great project,” she said. “Her one-on-one critiques and emphasis on process helped me improve how I communicated my ideas.”

She added that exposure to sustainability tools like Climate Consultant gave her an edge in preparing for the professional world.

“Professor Puttock changed how I design for the better,” she said. “Teaching me to take in the environment and social factors allowed me to design things that not only looked good, but gave back to the community and surrounding area.”

Another student, Melanie Nin, said Puttock’s mentorship helped her build confidence in her creative direction and reshaped how she approaches architecture.

“Her teaching style allowed me to have creative independence. Rather than steering my work in a different direction, she offered insight that strengthened my ideas,” Nin said. “She helped me recognize my potential and trust my abilities. Her course fundamentally reshaped my architectural philosophy.”

Through her industry experience, student-centered teaching, and commitment to sustainable design, Puttock has left a lasting impression on the next generation of architects. Her recognition as AIA Georgia’s 2025 Educator of the Year reflects not only her professional excellence but also the impact she continues to have in the classroom.