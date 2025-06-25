Mountain View Regional Library is chill in July!

TOPICS:
a chalk-drawn rainbow and a snow cone

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson June 25, 2025

By Kelly Johnson

Mountain View Regional Library is set to go into the Fourth of July weekend chillin’ with its Chalk and Snow Cones event on Thursday, July 3rd at 10:30 AM. Open to all ages, patrons will have an opportunity to unleash their inner artist and transform the library’s sidewalks into a mosaic of community celebration fun. Complimentary to the hard work of creativity and heat, snow cones will be offered (while supplies last).

Following the holiday weekend, Mountain View Regional Library cruises through July with a schedule of event staples. In addition to its story time programs, a seasonal-appropriate story time, Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens, is scheduled for Friday, July 11th at 10:30AM. On Wednesday, July 16th at 2:00, the library hosts the Cobb County Water System for another special story time, Rain or Shine. This reading session will teach children (4 to 8 years of age) about the conservancy of rainwater and let them create wildflower seed capsules, to color their world each time it rains.

Here’s a short list of other events at Mountain View Regional Library:

  • Page Turners
    • Morning Book Group, Wednesday, July 2nd at 10:30 AM

(All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot)

  • Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, July 2nd at 1:00 PM

(The Women by Kristen Hannah)

  • Art with Ayana, Wednesday, July 9th at 2:00 PM
  • Crayon’s Retirement Party, July 10th at 11:00 AM
  • Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers, Saturday, July 26th at 10:30AM

Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

(Per telephone conversation with staff, the library’s schedule may change, with additions. It was proposed that due to a shortage in staff, its July schedule was made light.)

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

Be sure to subscribe to the Cobb County Public Library System’s (Library System) Newsletter here.

JULY 2025

WEEK 1

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 01, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddle Storytime




July 02, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 12:00Page Turners Morning Book Group (All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot)


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


13:00 – 14:30Page Turners Afternoon Book Group (The Women by Kristen Hannah)




July 03, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 12:30Chalk the Walk and Snow Cones




July 04, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY




July 05, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2025

WEEK 2

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 06, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 07, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


14:00 -15:00Summer Crafternoon




July 08, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!




July 09, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Art with Ayanna (Elementary)


18:00 – 19:00Yoga with PeakZen




July 10, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00


11:00 – 12:00Crayon’s Retirement Party




July 11, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00


10:30 – 11:30Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens




July 12, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2025

WEEK 3

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 13, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 14, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


18:30 – 19:30Bollywood Dance Dil Se




July 15, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime




July 16, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime


14:00 – 15:00Rain or Shine (with Cobb County Water System)


18:00 – 19:00Mediation (with Art of Living Foundation)




July 17, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




July 18, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




July 19, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00




JULY 2025

WEEK 4

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 20, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00












July 21, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


11:00 – 15:00American Red Cross Blood Drive




July 22, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime


17:00 – 18:00Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
July 23, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime




July 24, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




July 25, 2025Friday10:00 – 18:00




July 26, 2025Saturday10:00 – 17:00


10:30 – 16:00Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers




JULY 2025

WEEK 5

DATEDAYEST (24hr)EVENT
July 27, 2025Sunday13:00 – 17:00




July 28, 2025Monday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Baby Storytime


18:30 – 19:30Bollywood Dance Dil Se




July 29, 2025Tuesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Toddler Storytime




July 30, 2025Wednesday10:00 – 20:00


10:30 – 11:00Preschool Storytime




July 31, 2025Thursday10:00 – 18:00




Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.

Be the first to comment on "Mountain View Regional Library is chill in July!"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.