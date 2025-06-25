Mountain View Regional Library is chill in July!

By Kelly Johnson

Mountain View Regional Library is set to go into the Fourth of July weekend chillin’ with its Chalk and Snow Cones event on Thursday, July 3rd at 10:30 AM. Open to all ages, patrons will have an opportunity to unleash their inner artist and transform the library’s sidewalks into a mosaic of community celebration fun. Complimentary to the hard work of creativity and heat, snow cones will be offered (while supplies last).

Following the holiday weekend, Mountain View Regional Library cruises through July with a schedule of event staples. In addition to its story time programs, a seasonal-appropriate story time, Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens, is scheduled for Friday, July 11th at 10:30AM. On Wednesday, July 16th at 2:00, the library hosts the Cobb County Water System for another special story time, Rain or Shine. This reading session will teach children (4 to 8 years of age) about the conservancy of rainwater and let them create wildflower seed capsules, to color their world each time it rains.

Here’s a short list of other events at Mountain View Regional Library:

Page Turners Morning Book Group, Wednesday, July 2 nd at 10:30 AM



(All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot)

Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, July 2nd at 1:00 PM

(The Women by Kristen Hannah)

Art with Ayana , Wednesday, July 9 th at 2:00 PM

, Wednesday, July 9 at 2:00 PM Crayon’s Retirement Party , July 10 th at 11:00 AM

, July 10 at 11:00 AM Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers, Saturday, July 26th at 10:30AM

Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.

(Per telephone conversation with staff, the library’s schedule may change, with additions. It was proposed that due to a shortage in staff, its July schedule was made light.)

As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.

