Mountain View Regional Library is chill in July!

By Kelly Johnson
Mountain View Regional Library is set to go into the Fourth of July weekend chillin’ with its Chalk and Snow Cones event on Thursday, July 3rd at 10:30 AM. Open to all ages, patrons will have an opportunity to unleash their inner artist and transform the library’s sidewalks into a mosaic of community celebration fun. Complimentary to the hard work of creativity and heat, snow cones will be offered (while supplies last).
Following the holiday weekend, Mountain View Regional Library cruises through July with a schedule of event staples. In addition to its story time programs, a seasonal-appropriate story time, Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens, is scheduled for Friday, July 11th at 10:30AM. On Wednesday, July 16th at 2:00, the library hosts the Cobb County Water System for another special story time, Rain or Shine. This reading session will teach children (4 to 8 years of age) about the conservancy of rainwater and let them create wildflower seed capsules, to color their world each time it rains.
Here’s a short list of other events at Mountain View Regional Library:
- Page Turners
- Morning Book Group, Wednesday, July 2nd at 10:30 AM
(All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot)
- Afternoon Book Group, Wednesday, July 2nd at 1:00 PM
(The Women by Kristen Hannah)
- Art with Ayana, Wednesday, July 9th at 2:00 PM
- Crayon’s Retirement Party, July 10th at 11:00 AM
- Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers, Saturday, July 26th at 10:30AM
Please note Mountain View Regional Library shall be closed for Independence Day on Friday, July 4th.
(Per telephone conversation with staff, the library’s schedule may change, with additions. It was proposed that due to a shortage in staff, its July schedule was made light.)
As always, check out that book, and get your creativity on. Your brain will thank you.
JULY 2025
WEEK 1
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 01, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddle Storytime
|July 02, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 12:00
|Page Turners Morning Book Group (All Creatures Great and Small by James Herriot)
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|13:00 – 14:30
|Page Turners Afternoon Book Group (The Women by Kristen Hannah)
|July 03, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 12:30
|Chalk the Walk and Snow Cones
|July 04, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|HOLIDAY: FOURTH OF JULY
|July 05, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JULY 2025
WEEK 2
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 06, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 07, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|14:00 -15:00
|Summer Crafternoon
|July 08, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|July 09, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Art with Ayanna (Elementary)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Yoga with PeakZen
|July 10, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|11:00 – 12:00
|Crayon’s Retirement Party
|July 11, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|10:30 – 11:30
|Garden Storytime with Smith-Gilbert Gardens
|July 12, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JULY 2025
WEEK 3
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 13, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 14, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|July 15, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|July 16, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|14:00 – 15:00
|Rain or Shine (with Cobb County Water System)
|18:00 – 19:00
|Mediation (with Art of Living Foundation)
|July 17, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|July 18, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|July 19, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
JULY 2025
WEEK 4
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 20, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 21, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|11:00 – 15:00
|American Red Cross Blood Drive
|July 22, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|17:00 – 18:00
|Dungeons & Dragons & Beyond!
|July 23, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|July 24, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
|July 25, 2025
|Friday
|10:00 – 18:00
|July 26, 2025
|Saturday
|10:00 – 17:00
|10:30 – 16:00
|Saturday Craft Club with Hawk Run Hollow Stitchers
JULY 2025
WEEK 5
|DATE
|DAY
|EST (24hr)
|EVENT
|July 27, 2025
|Sunday
|13:00 – 17:00
|July 28, 2025
|Monday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Baby Storytime
|18:30 – 19:30
|Bollywood Dance Dil Se
|July 29, 2025
|Tuesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Toddler Storytime
|July 30, 2025
|Wednesday
|10:00 – 20:00
|10:30 – 11:00
|Preschool Storytime
|July 31, 2025
|Thursday
|10:00 – 18:00
Kelly Johnson, a resident of Cobb since 1999, wears multiple hats for Chaos Studio Seven, among which is creative writer. Outside of speculative and science fiction—and on occasion poetry—Kelly uses his skill set as a writer to report on and inform the community.
