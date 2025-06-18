Runoff likely in PSC District 3 Democratic primary

It appears likely that a runoff will take place in the Democratic primary for District 3 of the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) if the unofficial results hold.

As of the publication of this report at just after 7 a.m, Wednesday, frontrunner Keisha Sean Waites had 46.04 percent, with 57,800 votes, short of the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

Second-place candidate Peter Hubbard had 33.32 percent of the total with a count of 41,832 votes.

Third-place candidate Robert Jones netted 20.63 percent of the total with 25,898 votes.

District 3 Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson was unopposed in his primary reelection bid.

In the District 2 primaries, incumbent Republican Tim Echols handily defeated challenger Lee Muns with nearly 76 percent of the vote, and Democratic candidate Alicia Johnson ran unopposed.

PSC elections are unusual in that even though candidates are required to live in the geographical region they represent, the vote for every district is taken statewide. So even though Cobb County is in District 5, Cobb residents were eligible to vote in yesterday’s Districts 2 and 3 primaries.