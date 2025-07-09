Cobb climate summary & weather forecast for Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, with a high near 93 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be partly cloudy, with an overnight low of around 71 degrees.

Bonus for the more weather-curious among you … To read an article about interpreting a weather news report with some of the typical terminology defined, follow this link.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 97. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Thursday

A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m, then a chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m, then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday

A slight chance of thunderstorms, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Monday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with June 2025 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High temp Low temp Avg temp Deviation from norm Precipitation 2025-06-01 81 62 71.5 -3.6 0 2025-06-02 86 63 74.5 -0.9 0 2025-06-03 87 68 77.5 1.9 0 2025-06-04 80 68 74 -1.8 0.24 2025-06-05 83 68 75.5 -0.5 0.02 2025-06-06 90 70 80 3.8 T 2025-06-07 91 71 81 4.6 0.07 2025-06-08 83 70 76.5 -0.1 0.04 2025-06-09 84 70 77 0.2 0.11 2025-06-10 86 70 78 1 0.1 2025-06-11 87 69 78 0.8 0.01 2025-06-12 89 72 80.5 3.1 1.56 2025-06-13 88 72 80 2.4 0.1 2025-06-14 89 71 80 2.3 0.22 2025-06-15 89 70 79.5 1.6 0 2025-06-16 89 73 81 2.9 T 2025-06-17 90 71 80.5 2.2 0.09 2025-06-18 90 71 80.5 2.1 0.02 2025-06-19 86 70 78 -0.6 0.32 2025-06-20 90 68 79 0.3 0 2025-06-21 92 72 82 3.1 0 2025-06-22 93 76 84.5 5.5 0 2025-06-23 94 76 85 5.8 0 2025-06-24 95 77 86 6.7 0 2025-06-25 96 73 84.5 5.1 T 2025-06-26 92 72 82 2.4 T 2025-06-27 92 71 81.5 1.8 0.95 2025-06-28 91 70 80.5 0.7 0.15 2025-06-29 89 71 80 0.1 0.36 2025-06-30 89 72 80.5 0.5 T

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”