Cobb K-9 Unit helps Austell police with apprehension of robbery suspects

By Mark Woolsey

Austell police say a pair of theft suspects are facing charges after an incident during the holiday weekend.

Authorities say officers were called to a reported theft in progress at Citi Trends, 5055 Austell Road, shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. While heading to the business, police got a description of the suspects’ vehicle and spotted it trying to leave the parking lot. Officers then chased them until they slammed into a fire hydrant.

Both suspects then bolted from the vehicle and fled on foot. Police say a female suspect was quickly caught with the help of Cobb Police and their K-9 unit. The male suspect was subsequently apprehended with the assistance of the public. Police say he was down to his underwear, having shed most of his clothing during the chase.

Police say warrants have been issued for both suspects.

Their website identifies Citi Trends as a clothing store focusing on urban fashion.