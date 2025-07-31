Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor indicted for attempts to destroy documents, emails

In a public information release, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor has been indicted on two counts each of Destruction of Public Records and Violation of Oath of Office.

The indictment alleges that Taylor ordered an employee to delete government emails and financial records in response to an Open Records Request in October of 2022.

Georgia’s Open Records Act requires that all government records and electronic communications be preserved. It functions much like the federal-level Freedom of Information Act.

Taylor had come under scrutiny for her use of passport shipping fees, and for a record-keeping backlog that caused then Chief Judge Gregory Poole to declare a Judicial State of Emergency in August 2024.

Taylor reportedly pocketed $425,000 in fees, $84,000 of which Taylor pulled from expedited shipping fees, as reported by the Atlanta Journal Consitution. Taylor’s actions in that case were not found to be illegal, but it was a break from past practice.

“Georgians deserve honesty and transparency from their elected officials, and anything less undermines public trust,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr in the public information release. “Any attempts to conceal or destroy government records are serious allegations that cannot be ignored, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) conducted the investigation, and the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit presented evidence to a Cobb County Grand Jury, which returned an indictment today.

“The intentional destruction of public records is a serious offense that undermines transparency and public trust,” said GBI Director Chris Hosey in the public information release. “We remain committed to working alongside our local, state, and federal partners to ensure accountability and uphold the integrity of government operations across Georgia.”

Both the Cobb County District Attorney’s office and the Cobb County government communications office issued statements.

Cobb County District Attorney Sonya Allen wrote:

The Cobb District Attorney’s Office is aware of the recent indictment brought by the Georgia Attorney General’s Office on a local elected official. The Cobb District Attorney’s Office has recused itself from this case. The Attorney General’s Office has full oversight and prosecutorial responsibility for the investigation and resulting actions. We recognize the significance and understand the public’s concern, however we are not involved in this prosecution. Our office remains focused on fulfilling our responsibilities and serving the people of Cobb County with integrity and impartiality. As of now all inquiries should be directed to the Office of the Attorney General.

Cobb County issued the following public information release:

The Clerk of Superior Court is one of four constitutional officers established by the Georgia Constitution and is elected directly by the voters. As such, the office operates independently and is not under the direct authority of the Cobb County Board of Commissioners. We respect the judicial process and will allow it to run its course. Regardless of the outcome, Cobb County is committed to ensuring residents continue to receive efficient and effective services through the Clerk of Superior Court’s office.

The Courier attempted to reach Taylor by phone, and was told she is not available, and the person answering the phone would not take a message for a return call.

We’ve also reached out to the Georgia Attorney General’s office with followup questions, but have not been contacted as of the publication of this article.