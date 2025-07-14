Girl Scouts and Carter’s announce new immersive reading program

Girl Scouts and Carter’s Level Up the Typical Summer Book Club Reading Equals Adventure with Plot-Inspired Activities and Experiments for 200+ Area Girls: Cobb and Fulton Top Participating Counties

The Girl Scouts of America submitted the following announcement about the organization’s new immersive reading program:

Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta (GSGATL) announced today an immersive reading program designed to help prevent the “summer slide,” the learning loss that school-age children experience during the summer months. It’s much more than the typical summer reading program. In addition to an exciting story, readers use the accompanying activity guide to explore the main character’s interests with supplemental activities.



Recent Scholastic studies indicate a downward trend in youth summer reading. Reasons include limited access to books, increased online time, and challenges with reading comprehension.

With support from Carter’s Charitable Foundation Inc., the Beyond the Book club provided 200+ girls a complimentary copy of the book, Maven Takes the Lead, a book discussion guide, a patch, and an activity guide that immerses them in the story, all delivered directly to their doorstep. Girls may choose from several activities, including arts projects using materials they have at home, enhancing lemonade recipes through STEM, or learning about visiting their local library, how to obtain a library card and books that interest them.

Why programs like Beyond the Book are necessary:

A recent study placed Georgia 46th in the nation in literacy.

According to the 2025 National Assessment of Educational Progress, only 70% of Georgia fourth graders are reading at grade-level proficiency.

According to a 2024 report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, only 21% of Atlanta area Black third graders and 34% of local Latino third graders read at a proficient level.

The chosen book, Maven Takes the Lead, is by award-winning author Yamile Saied Méndez. It features three female friends exploring the challenges and successes of family, friendships, and 5th grade.

“With Beyond the Book, girls don’t just read — they live the story. As characters take on challenges, explore new skills, or dive into adventures, our girls do the same. This immersive approach keeps girls active, engaged, and excited to learn — turning every chapter into a real-world adventure that sparks confidence, curiosity, and leadership,” said Jai Ferrell, CEO of Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta.

In addition to the book club, Carter’s funded the installation of a 7-foot rustic tree bookshelf at Girl Scout of Greater Atlanta’s Camp Timber Ridge in Mableton, GA. The branches will be filled with more than 100 books for day and overnight campers to borrow throughout summer camp season and beyond.

About Girl Scouts

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, with 3.2 million girl and adult members worldwide. Girl Scouts is the leading authority on girls’ healthy development and builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The organization serves girls from every corner of the United States and its territories. Girl Scouts of the USA also serves American girls and their classmates attending American or international schools overseas in 90 countries. In Metro Atlanta, more than 23,000 girls in 34 counties are served by Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta. For more information on how to join, volunteer or reconnect with, or donate to Girl Scouts, call 1-800-770-1139 or visit www.girlscoutsatl.org





About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, among the more recognized and trusted brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold through over 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at www.carters.com, www.oshkosh.com, www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and www.carters.com.mx. Carter’s also is the largest supplier of young children’s apparel to the largest retailers in North America. Its brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Little Planet, a brand focused on organic fabrics and sustainable materials, and Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s is headquartered in Atlanta. Additional information may be found at www.carters.com.