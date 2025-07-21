Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 11 to July 17

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.

NATURE’S CORNER MARKET

3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1081

Permit Number: 1-21870C

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

HONG KONG STAR

3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000

Permit Number: FSP-033-000228

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

MARIETTA PERKS

800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665

Permit Number: FSP-033-004437

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

PANERA BREAD

732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962

Permit Number: FSP-033-005520

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

PHYLLIS

732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962

Permit Number: FSP-033-006293

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

BUZZIN’ BURGER

440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 16 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981

Permit Number: FSP-033-006781

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

AMERICAN DELI

3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536

Permit Number: FSP-033-006844

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

!!TAQUERIA JIREH

1458 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3615

Permit Number: FSP-033-007048

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025

ZAXBY’S

2205 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7633

Permit Number: FSP-033-001851

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

KFC

1130 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287

Permit Number: 1-16665

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES #497

2530 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3060

Permit Number: .1-3750

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

TASTY CHINA

1808 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067

Permit Number: FSP-033-004841

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

SUBWAY 3841

2550 COBB PKWY SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Number: FSP-033-005794

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN KITCHEN

1350 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106

Permit Number: FSP-033-006350

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

!!RUBY’S SOURDOUGH PIZZA – BASE

1625 ROSWELL ST SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253

Permit Number: FSP-033-006880

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

!!RUBY’S COFFEE & CREAM – EXTENDED

1625 ROSWELL ST SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253

Permit Number: FSP-033-006881

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

!!ARAMARK @ TRUIST BATTERY ATLANTA

740 BATTERY AVE SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339

Permit Number: FSP-033-006937

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

!!! AMERICAN DELI

1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4847

Permit Number: FSP-033-007119

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025

TACO BELL #4431

1180 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287

Permit Number: .1-4847

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

BLUE MOON PIZZA

4600 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 4003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9213

Permit Number: 1-19651

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

WINGSTOP

3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356

Permit Number: FSP-033-005467

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

SUBWAY

85 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3221

Permit Number: FSP-033-005495

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

JERSEY MIKE’S

3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1350 SMYRNA, GA 30080

Permit Number: FSP-033-006271

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL

1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026

Permit Number: FSP-033-006332

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

MCDONALD’S #3341

2049 N COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-4500

Permit Number: FSP-033-006353

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

!!TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE

3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356

Permit Number: FSP-033-006932

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

!!ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST – FOOD

200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111

Permit Number: FSP-033-006975

Last Inspection Score: 75

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

!!THE TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET

840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827

Permit Number: FSP-033-007124

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025

GIGA-BITES CAFE

1851 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-7200

Permit Number: FSP-033-001533

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025

WING FACTORY 3

2997 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3150

Permit Number: FSP-033-001300

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025

BRUSTER’S REAL ICE CREAM – TOWN CENTER

2960 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6811

Permit Number: FSP-033-003255

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025

WNB FACTORY @ SMYRNA

4480 S COBB DR SE STE S SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984

Permit Number: FSP-033-004834

Last Inspection Score: 82

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025

BALADI COFFEE

3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807

Permit Number: FSP-033-006817

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025

SPICE WING

2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818

Permit Number: FSP-033-006827

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025

BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE

1260 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445

Permit Number: 1-12072

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2025

PANERA BREAD