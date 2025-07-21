Health inspection scores for Cobb County restaurants and other food services from July 11 to July 17

The following are scores for the past week for restaurants, school cafeterias, hotels, and other food service facilities in Cobb County from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
For more information visit the inspection page at the Georgia Department of Public Health where you can find more information about why each facility received the score it was given.
NATURE’S CORNER MARKET
- 3960 MARY ELIZA TRCE NW STE 500 MARIETTA, GA 30064-1081
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-21870C
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
HONG KONG STAR
- 3451 COBB PKWY NW STE 9 ACWORTH, GA 30101-4000
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-000228
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
MARIETTA PERKS
- 800 WHITLOCK AVE NW STE 116 MARIETTA, GA 30064-4665
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004437
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
PANERA BREAD
- 732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 100 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005520
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
PHYLLIS
- 732 CHEROKEE ST NE STE 300 MARIETTA, GA 30060-8962
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006293
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
BUZZIN’ BURGER
- 440 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 16 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4981
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006781
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
AMERICAN DELI
- 3961 FLOYD RD STE 100 AUSTELL, GA 30106-8536
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006844
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
!!TAQUERIA JIREH
- 1458 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-3615
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007048
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2025
ZAXBY’S
- 2205 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-7633
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001851
- Last Inspection Score: 86
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
KFC
- 1130 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-16665
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
INTERNATIONAL HOUSE OF PANCAKES #497
- 2530 COBB PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-3060
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-3750
- Last Inspection Score: 87
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
TASTY CHINA
- 1808 POWERS FERRY RD SE MARIETTA, GA 30067
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004841
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
SUBWAY 3841
- 2550 COBB PKWY SE STE 101 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005794
- Last Inspection Score: 99
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
OLIVE GARDEN ITALIAN KITCHEN
- 1350 EAST WEST CONNECTOR AUSTELL, GA 30106
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006350
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
!!RUBY’S SOURDOUGH PIZZA – BASE
- 1625 ROSWELL ST SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006880
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
!!RUBY’S COFFEE & CREAM – EXTENDED
- 1625 ROSWELL ST SE STE 300 SMYRNA, GA 30080-2253
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006881
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
!!ARAMARK @ TRUIST BATTERY ATLANTA
- 740 BATTERY AVE SE STE 300 ATLANTA, GA 30339
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006937
- Last Inspection Score: 94
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
!!! AMERICAN DELI
- 1651 POWDER SPRINGS RD SW STE 8 MARIETTA, GA 30062-4847
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007119
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2025
TACO BELL #4431
- 1180 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-5287
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: .1-4847
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
BLUE MOON PIZZA
- 4600 WEST VILLAGE PL SE STE 4003 SMYRNA, GA 30080-9213
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-19651
- Last Inspection Score: 83
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
WINGSTOP
- 3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 4 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005467
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
SUBWAY
- 85 POWDER SPRINGS ST MARIETTA, GA 30064-3221
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-005495
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
JERSEY MIKE’S
- 3240 S COBB DR SE STE 1350 SMYRNA, GA 30080
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006271
- Last Inspection Score: 74
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
MOE’S SOUTHWEST GRILL
- 1450 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 440 KENNESAW, GA 30152-5026
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006332
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
MCDONALD’S #3341
- 2049 N COBB PKWY KENNESAW, GA 30152-4500
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006353
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
!!TROPICAL SMOOTHIE CAFE
- 3265 COBB PKWY NW STE 2 ACWORTH, GA 30101-8356
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006932
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
!!ATLANTA MARRIOTT NORTHWEST – FOOD
- 200 INTERSTATE NORTH PKWY SE ATLANTA, GA 30339-2111
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006975
- Last Inspection Score: 75
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
!!THE TOMATOES COUNTRY BUFFET
- 840 ERNEST BARRETT PKWY NW STE 478 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4827
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-007124
- Last Inspection Score: 80
- Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2025
GIGA-BITES CAFE
- 1851 ROSWELL RD MARIETTA, GA 30062-7200
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001533
- Last Inspection Score: 100
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025
WING FACTORY 3
- 2997 CUMBERLAND BLVD SE STE 100 ATLANTA, GA 30339-3150
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-001300
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025
BRUSTER’S REAL ICE CREAM – TOWN CENTER
- 2960 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6811
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-003255
- Last Inspection Score: 92
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025
WNB FACTORY @ SMYRNA
- 4480 S COBB DR SE STE S SMYRNA, GA 30080-6984
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004834
- Last Inspection Score: 82
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025
BALADI COFFEE
- 3061 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW KENNESAW, GA 30144-6807
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006817
- Last Inspection Score: 91
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025
SPICE WING
- 2950 GEORGE BUSBEE PKWY NW STE 100 KENNESAW, GA 30144-4818
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-006827
- Last Inspection Score: 95
- Last Inspection Date: 07-14-2025
BRAZILIAN BAKERY CAFE
- 1260 POWERS FERRY RD SE STE A MARIETTA, GA 30067-1445
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: 1-12072
- Last Inspection Score: 85
- Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2025
PANERA BREAD
- 3625 SPRING HILL PKWY SE SMYRNA, GA 30080-4603
- Permit Type: Food Service
- Permit Number: FSP-033-004735
- Last Inspection Score: 96
- Last Inspection Date: 07-11-2025
